The TCU Horned Frogs captured the Alamo Bowl with a 30-27 overtime victory over the USC Trojans on Tuesday night. After USC took a 27-24 lead with a field goal in overtime, TCU answered immediately. On second down, Jeremy Payne took a handoff from Josh Hoover, bounced to the right edge, broke a tackle near the sideline, and sprinted 12 yards into the end zone for the walk-off touchdown. TCU rallied from a 24-14 fourth-quarter deficit, scored 10 unanswered points, and sealed the victory in overtime as teammates swarmed Payne in the end zone.

Barstool Sports took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the moment the running back took the handoff and delivered the game-winning score for the Horned Frogs against the Trojans.

Payne finished the night with 73 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns while emerging as a central figure in TCU’s offense. Safety Bud Clark provided key leadership on the defensive side, recording two critical pass breakups that help keep the Frogs within striking distance throughout the second half.

The victory capped a resilient performance from TCU, which overcame a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit and executed under pressure in overtime. The Horned Frogs wrapped up the 2025 season with a statement bowl win that showcased the team’s toughness, balance, and late-game execution on both sides of the football.

The overtime finish capped one of the most dramatic bowl games of the postseason, underscoring TCU’s composure in high-leverage moments. The Horned Frogs executed with precision when the margin for error disappeared, delivering a decisive response after USC struck first in the extra period and turning momentum into a season-defining victory.