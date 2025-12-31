Rookie VJ Edgecombe hit a clutch 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in overtime to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 139-136 road win vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Edgecombe scored 25 points and sparked the comeback with a late three in regulation that forced overtime. Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid each finished with 34 points as Philadelphia closed strong. Ja Morant led Memphis with 40 points, but Edgecombe’s calm finish in overtime sealed a dramatic road victory for the Sixers.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a message from the rookie guard after his game-winning shot.

#Sixers guard VJ Edgecombe on stepping up in the fourth quarter and draining the game-winning shot in overtime to beat the Memphis Grizzlies: pic.twitter.com/TkX3MjIgV8 — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

“To be honest, I was actually trying to go when the buzzer (went) off, but it was a little bit too early,” Edgecombe said. ”But it went in, and that’s all that matters.”

Article Continues Below

After a brief delay over the inbound location, with Maxey unable to initiate the play from Philadelphia’s side of midcourt, the Sixers reset and searched for a quality look against a shifting Grizzlies defense. As pressure collapsed on the ball, the possession moved to the perimeter. The former Baylor standout caught the basketball in rhythm and rose without hesitation, drilling a deep three-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining to give the 76ers the decisive edge.

The sequence reflected the rookie’s composure in high-leverage moments, turning a disrupted possession into the defining play of the night. The 76ers executed with patience late, responding to each push from Memphis and maintaining spacing as the game tightened.

The 76ers leaned on balance and execution throughout the closing stretch, applying steady interior pressure to open space on the perimeter. The offense remained composed despite multiple momentum swings, while timely ball movement prevented Memphis from fully capitalizing on its defensive pressure. That poise allowed the team to control the final possessions and stay aggressive rather than settling late.

The road victory underscored the teams’ ability to close under pressure while highlighting Edgecombe’s growing role in critical situations. His confidence and shot selection proved decisive as Philly escaped with a hard-earned overtime win.