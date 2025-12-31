The New Jersey Devils’ frustrations boiled over Tuesday night, and head coach Sheldon Keefe didn’t try to hide it after his team was blanked 4-0 by the Toronto Maple Leafs. The loss, New Jersey’s fourth in a row, prompted one of Keefe’s most candid postgame assessments since taking over behind the bench.

Down 2-0 in the third period, Devils captain Nico Hischier did something completely out of character. The star center dropped the gloves with Toronto forward Matthew Knies in a strong exchange before the referees intervened.

Keefe admitted the moment came with mixed emotions, but he ultimately supported his captain’s decision and used it as a broader indictment of the rest of the roster.

“I mean, do I want our captain and one of our best players fighting when we're down two nothing in the third period? Absolutely not. But do we need some guys to step up to show some emotion and show some balls and play with some urgency and competitiveness and step out of character. Yeah, we need more of that. So to that end, I like it,” said Keefe, via James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now.

The loss dropped New Jersey to 20-17-2 and extended a troubling skid at a time when the team is trying to stabilize its playoff positioning. Keefe’s comments made it clear that systems and strategy aren’t the only concerns, competitiveness and urgency are now front and center.

“I like that Nico did it and hopefully it rubs off on the rest of the group in a positive way,” said Keefe I didn't think that it did in that moment, but you want to talk about gut checks. There's one, your captain's out there taking on a big guy stepping out of character. We'll see what we have with our group. But we need more guys that are going to show a little bit more if you're not going to score, give us a little bit more competitively and physically and show that you're working to find your way. There's not enough of that. We're just kind of going about our business.”

On the ice, the Devils had few answers. Toronto goaltender Joseph Woll stopped all 33 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season and third of his career. Bobby McMann, Nicolas Roy, Calle Jarnkrok, and Knies provided the scoring, with Woll standing tall during key Devils power plays, including a late second-period stop on Jesper Bratt.

With the schedule offering little relief, the Devils’ response over the next few games may determine whether Hischier’s rare show of emotion becomes a turning point or simply another moment lost in a frustrating stretch.