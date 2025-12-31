Indiana Hoosiers' historic College Football Playoff run unexpectedly received notable recognition this week. During Rose Bowl media day in Los Angeles, Alabama Crimson Tide's linebacker Deontae Lawson delivered high praise for Heisman winning Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, offering a candid assessment that underscored just how seriously the Crimson Tide are taking Indiana’s offense.

When asked whether Mendoza reminded him of any quarterbacks he had previously faced, Lawson didn’t hesitate to elevate the conversation beyond comparisons.

“Nah. I wouldn’t say he reminds me of anyone,” said Lawson, via Cover Crimson. “He’s probably and honestly the most elite quarterback that we faced since Coach [Kalen] DeBoer been here. He’s just elite. We got to try to affect them early and it’ll pay off for us in the end for sure.”

"[Fernando Mendoza] is probably the most elite quarterback we've faced since Coach DeBoer has been here…" Alabama LB Deontae Lawson

The comments came as Alabama prepared for its Rose Bowl quarterfinal matchup against undefeated Indiana, marking a rare moment where a defensive leader publicly acknowledged the challenge Mendoza presents.

Lawson’s remarks reflect the broader respect Indiana has earned across the college football landscape during its flawless Big Ten championship season.

Mendoza, a California transfer and Heisman Trophy winner, has transformed Indiana’s offense into one of the nation’s most efficient units. During the Hoosiers’ 13-0 campaign, he threw for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdowns. While Alabama enters the matchup as a seasoned playoff program, the Crimson Tide have made it clear they understand that limiting Indiana’s field general will be the key to advancing.

This Rose Bowl appearance is especially crucial for Indiana. It marks the program’s first trip to Pasadena since Jan. 1, 1968, and places the Hoosiers just three wins away from completing one of the most improbable national championship runs in recent college football history.

The contrast between the programs is striking. Alabama enters the quarterfinal after beating Oklahoma Sooners 34-24 on Dec. 19 to reach the Rose Bowl, while Indiana dominated its way through the Big Ten.

Adding another layer to the matchup, Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti previously spent four seasons on Alabama’s staff under Nick Saban, a connection that brings added intrigue to the showdown.

As the 112th Rose Bowl ushers in a new era with a CFP quarterfinal setting, all eyes will be on Mendoza. Lawson’s “most elite” label sets the tone for a matchup that could define Indiana football’s future and determine whether this remarkable season continues on college football’s biggest stage.