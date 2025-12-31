The Anthony Rendon era in Anaheim is officially over, and for the Los Angeles Angels, that means one thing — it’s time to fix third base once and for all. After years of frustration, injuries, and disappointment, the team finally bought out the last year of Rendon’s deal, spreading the $38 million remaining over several years. That move clears up immediate payroll flexibility and gives the Angels the chance to reshape the position with a player who brings leadership, production, and passion to the field. That player should be St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

With Rendon gone, the Angels desperately need reliability at the hot corner. Arenado might not be the MVP-caliber force he was a few seasons ago, but he’s still one of the best defensive infielders in baseball and a consistent power bat. Even in a “down” year, the eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner remains a top-tier contributor capable of stabilizing a young lineup. He’s signed through 2027, giving the Angels three years of elite experience while they continue building around Mike Trout and their improving pitching staff.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently reported that the Angels are indeed on the list of possible trade destinations for Arenado, pending the finalization of Rendon’s buyout. “Arenado, meanwhile, is a possibility for the Los Angeles Angels, who are negotiating a buyout agreement with third baseman Anthony Rendon,” Rosenthal wrote. “No trade is imminent, however. The market for Arenado will become better defined after Bregman and Eugenio Suárez sign their free-agent deals.”

Why Nolan Arenado fits with the Angels after the end of the Anthony Rendon era

Arenado’s value isn’t what it once was, and that’s exactly why this move makes sense for the Angels. He’ll be 34 entering the 2026 season and coming off a stretch of slightly declining offensive numbers. That reality could lower the acquisition cost and make a deal realistic without sacrificing top-tier prospects. A trade centered around outfielder Nelson Rada, left-hander Talen Haley, and outfield prospect Raudi Rodriguez — as speculated in several mock trades — gives the Cardinals a blend of youth, upside, and balance while allowing the Angels to keep their top pitching talent intact.

Rada, just 20 years old, is a well-rounded athlete who projects as a future big-league center fielder. Haley, a 19-year-old southpaw, features a nasty curveball and legitimate strikeout potential. Adding Rodriguez, a toolsy outfielder with raw power, would give the Cardinals three promising young assets for an aging veteran whose contract still runs for multiple years. From the Cardinals’ perspective, that’s a respectable return considering Arenado’s age and recent offensive dip.

From the Angels’ side, acquiring Arenado is about more than just production. It’s about culture. Since Shohei Ohtani’s departure and Rendon’s exit, the Angels have lacked accountability and leadership in the clubhouse. Arenado’s competitive fire and work ethic are exactly what this team needs to change its tone. Even if his offensive numbers hover slightly below his peak, his intensity, defense, and consistency would bring a professionalism the Angels have been missing for years.

Nolan Arenado would bring veteran leadership to a young team

Arenado’s presence would also instantly improve the infield defense behind an emerging rotation that now includes Grayson Rodriguez, Reid Detmers, and Chase Silseth. His glove alone could save runs and turn potential losses into wins. Add in his 25–30 home run potential and steady .270 batting average, and he becomes the kind of middle-of-the-order hitter who can protect Trout and elevate the entire lineup.

Financially, the Angels can handle his contract. By deferring Rendon’s $38 million and keeping payroll flexibility, general manager Perry Minasian now has room to absorb Arenado’s $35 million annual salary without crippling the budget. The Angels have avoided long-term commitments in recent years, and while Arenado’s deal runs through 2027, it lines up well with their current competitive window.

There’s also a symbolic element to this move. Trading for Arenado — a Southern California native — would send a clear message to fans that the Angels are serious about winning again. It’s been over a decade since their last playoff appearance, and the fan base deserves more than empty promises and injury reports. Bringing in one of the most respected veterans in baseball would immediately raise expectations and restore credibility to an organization that’s spent too long treading water.

The Angels have the prospects to make this deal happen and the financial flexibility to absorb Arenado’s contract. What they can’t afford is to let another season slip by with a glaring hole at third base. If Los Angeles truly wants to return to contention, Nolan Arenado is the answer — a proven leader, elite defender, and still-productive bat who could finally help bring winning baseball back to Anaheim.