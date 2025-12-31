The Memphis Grizzlies came up short Tuesday night at FedExForum, falling 139-136 in overtime to the Philadelphia 76ers in a game that featured late drama and another breakout performance from rookie Cedric Coward.

Memphis clawed back from a late deficit in regulation behind Coward and Ja Morant, forcing overtime in a high-tempo contest that swung repeatedly down the stretch. Coward delivered the most productive night of his young NBA career, finishing with career highs of 28 points and 16 rebounds while shooting 10-of-15 from the field. The rookie also added three assists as the Grizzlies relied heavily on his energy on both ends of the floor.

The defining sequence came at the end of regulation with the score tied. The rookie shooting guard attacked the paint and drew the defense before kicking the ball out to Santi Aldama, who was open on the perimeter. Aldama entered the possession after recently setting his career-high scoring mark on December 20 with 37 points, but his potential game-winning three-pointer missed at the buzzer.

After the game, Coward explained the decision and why he stood by it despite the result.

Commercial Appeal’s Damichael Cole took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the comments from the Grizzlies rookie after the overtime loss.

Article Continues Below

Cedric Coward said it was a “no brainer” to kick it out to Santi Aldama at the end of the regulation. “It’s one of those things I can live with.” — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) December 31, 2025

Overtime delivered another defining rookie moment, this time for Philadelphia. Rookie VJ Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, drilled a go-ahead three-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining. Coward had one final chance to extend the game, but his three-point attempt at the horn rimmed out.

Despite the loss, Coward’s recent production has increased. Over his last three games, he is averaging 18.0 points and 9.0 rebounds while sharing the floor with Morant, who scored 40 points in the loss. The 6-foot-6 guard’s size and wingspan have contributed to his rebounding and transition impact.

The Grizzlies dropped to 15-18 with the overtime loss and will look to snap a two-game skid when they open a two-game road set vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.