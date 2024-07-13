There are plenty of trade destinations for Martin Necas, and multiple teams are willing to acquire his services. However, the Carolina Hurricanes may not want to lose another scorer after Jake Guentzel decided to go elsewhere earlier in the NHL offseason. Guentzel's trade and subsequent signing opened up more of an opportunity for Necas, but the relationship between team and player may already be too far gone.

Necas had a career-high in points in 2022-23 after three seasons of around 40 points. He exploded for 71 points, which the Hurricanes hoped was a sign of things to come, but he regressed to 53 points last season.

The problem for the Hurricanes and teams trying to acquire him is Necas' potential as an elite offensive producer. In Necas' career-high year, he disappointed in the playoffs by getting just seven points in 15 games. Last season, when he struggled in the regular season, he tallied nine points in 11 games in the postseason. There is also uncertainty about Necas' cap hit, as he is a restricted free agent.

Necas then went on to star with Czechia at the World Championships, winning a gold medal as the hosts. Necas' postseason and World Championship likely increased his stock, making it more difficult for teams to acquire him. It also gave the Hurricanes hope that he can continue being a star.

It now looks like the most likely outcome is for the Hurricanes to hold on to Necas. They couldn't acquire a high-end first-round pick for him at the draft, which was their goal. The Hurricanes may feel it's better to hold on to Martin Necas and repair the relationship. If not, here are three destinations where he may land.

The Montreal Canadiens need another center

The Canadiens had a successful offseason thus far after their performance at the NHL Draft. The goal was to improve their offensive depth, which they did by drafting Ivan Demidov and Michael Hage. Demidov could end up being the most offensively talented prospect in the draft, and Hage already looks like a steal.

If there's one hole when projecting their future roster, it's the second-line center spot. Kirby Dach or Alex Newhook are the likely holders of that spot, but they could use an improvement. Dach has an unfortunate injury history, and Newhook would be better in a third-line role.

Necas sliding into the second-line center spot alongside Demidov would make the Canadiens' top six one of the best in the entire league and put the historic franchise back in the upper echelon.

Boston Bruins are making moves

Is there a way for the Boston Bruins to acquire Necas? The Bruins desperately needed some more center depth, and they addressed that need by signing Elias Lindholm in free agency. However, they could be in the market to add one more center.

The Bruins have $7.8 million in cap space, but they still must sign Jeremy Swayman. After Swayman's performance last season, he will likely take most of that cap space. The Bruins would need to move out some money to acquire Necas, which won't be easy with their current roster construction.

The Bruins have considerable depth on defense after signing Nikita Zadorov in free agency. They may look into trading Hampus Lindholm and his $6.5 million hit. Lindholm had a down year after starring for the Bruins during their record-breaking season in 2022-23. They may also free up some cap if they don't keep Joonas Korpisalo, who they acquired in the Linus Ullmark trade.

Elias Lindholm made waves in his introductory press conference when he compared himself to Patrice Bergeron. The Bruins are looking for someone who can fill his shoes, and while Lindholm won't come close to making Bergeron's impact, he does play a similar style. Could the Bruins recreate their one-two punch of Bergeron and David Krejci by rolling out a combo of Lindholm and Necas next season?

Is Martin Necas a fit with the Detroit Red Wings?

The Detroit Red Wings may make the most sense to land Necas with their current cap situation. They have $20.8 million in cap space with Lucas Raymond, Joe Veleno, and Moritz Seider restricted free-agent contracts left to sign. The players will take up most of the remaining cap, but there should be enough room to squeeze in Martin Necas, another pending RFA.

The Red Wings would probably have to send back a roster player the other way, which could also free up some of the cap. Necas entering a forward group with Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, Vladimir Tarasenko, Patrick Kane, and Lucas Raymond would make a formidable top six. The group could be one of the top ones in the Eastern Conference.