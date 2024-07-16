The Nashville Predators have been fortunate enough to employ a pair of the NHL's top players between the pipes over the last decade and a half, starting with franchise icon Pekka Rinne and his successor Juuse Saros. The Predators then landed another standout goaltender, selecting Yaroslav Askarov in the first-round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

But to Askarov's disappointment, it doesn't appear as though he'll be getting a realistic chance to compete for the starting position in the Predators' net. The franchise re-signed Saros to an eight-year, $61.92 million extension with an AAV of $7.74 million per season. They also signed veteran backup Scott Wedgewood to a two-year contract.

Based on comments made by Askarov's agent Dan Milstein via Yahoo Sports, his client deserves a starting opportunity in the NHL and they're hoping to land a change of scenery.

“Askarov has the potential and should become an elite goaltender in the NHL,” Milstein said. “Recently we have been working together with the club under different scenarios. Yaroslav has proven to everyone that he's an NHL player.”

While Milstein's comments are rather innocuous given that Askarov has played only three games at the NHL level, there's no doubt he still has the potential for a high ceiling and a lengthy career in hockey's top league. If a deal ultimately materializes out of Music City, what are some of the best destinations for Askarov?

Yaroslav Askarov is highly regarded and has vast potential

The native of Omsk, Russia has posted a total record of 56-296 with a 2.55 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage, and nine shutouts during his career with the Milwaukee Admirals. He's widely been regarded as arguably the top goalie prospect not currently playing in the NHL with a realistic opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his countrymen Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin as franchise players.

At just 22 years of age and standing at an intimidating 6'4 in the crease, Askarov could be an intriguing acquisition by NHL teams looking to upgrade their goaltending position for years to come. He has one season remaining on his current contract with an AAV of just under $1 million and can become a restricted free agent next summer.

Flyers land Askarov

The Flyers found themselves in a bind last season with the departure of Carter Hart due to his involvement in a sexual assault during the 2018 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship. He took an indefinitive leave from the team before Philadelphia chose not to tender him a qualifying offer. The career of Hart, who was in the final year of a three-year, $11.937 million contract, is almost certainly over.

Right now, the Flyers appear set to enter training camp with the tandem of Samuel Ersson and Ivan Fedotov. The latter is signed for one more season, while Fedotov is set to begin a two-year pact with an AAV of $3,275,000.

They're a franchise that has been in perpetual goaltending purgatory, not having employed a bonafide legitimate starting goaltender since the days of Ron Hextall. Could Askarov be the long-awaited answer?

Blackhawks need Petr Mrazek competition

The Blackhawks were among the busiest NHL teams at the start of free agency, signing several new faces in the hopes of taking the next step of their rebuilding process led by 2023 1st overall pick Connor Bedard. They also decided during the season to re-sign veteran goaltender Petr Mrazek to an extension.

Playing behind Mrazek for much of the 2023-24 season was Arvid Söderblom, who has one year remaining on his current deal with a cap hit of $962,500. His numbers were anything but strength, as he recorded a porous record of 5-22-2 with a 3.92 goals-against average. Management would almost certainly be far more comfortable with a figure like Askarov playing the role of backup to Mrazek and even challenge for the starting role.

Askarov becomes Sharks' franchise goaltender

Having been at the bottom of the NHL standings for two straight seasons, the Sharks have employed a carousel of goaltenders, including James Reimer, MacKenzie Blackwood, Kaapo Kähkönen, and Vitek Vanecek. Currently, both Blackwood and Vanecek are under contract through this season, but neither appears to be a long-term solution for the rebuilding franchise.

Like the Blackhawks, the Sharks need a franchise goaltender that can help them return to the sustained success they enjoyed last decade. Askarov could fill that void, especially since the team isn't tied down to either Blackwood or Vanecek on a long-term basis.