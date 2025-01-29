ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Washington State has had a solid season, while Pacific has had a rough season in comparison. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington State-Pacific prediction and pick.

Washington State is 15-7 entering this road matchup, highlighted by notable wins against Nevada, Boise State, and San Francisco. However, they have already lost to Iowa, SMU, Washington, Pacific, Gonzaga, Santa Clara, and Saint Mary's. Nate Calmese and LeJuan Watts are the two biggest reasons behind the Cougars' success. They can help the Cougars make a massive statement in this game against Gonzaga.

Pacific is 6-17 this season, with only one big win against Washington State previously. Then, they have some big losses against Arkansas, Missouri, Colorado, UNLV, Saint Mary's, and Oregon State. Elijah Fisher and Elias Ralph are the biggest contributors for Pacific this season. This would be a big win if they could pull it out despite how much this team has struggled.

Here are the Washington State-Pacific College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Washington State-Pacific Odds

Washington State: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -600

Pacific: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +430

Over: 149.5 (-115)

Under: 149.5 (-105)

How to Watch Washington State vs. Pacific

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington State's offense has been great this season, ranking third in the WCC. They score 80.5 points per game, have a 49.5% field goal percentage, and shoot 36.3% three-pointers. They are also 87th in adjusted offensive efficiency on KenPom. Six Washington State players average over double digits in scoring, with Cedric Coward leading the team with 17.7 points per game. Since he is injured, Nate Calmese is the primary scorer and leads the team on offense.

Calmese averages 16.6 points per game and leads the team in assists with 4.5 per game. The Cougars have the best offense in the WCC, not named Gonzaga or Santa Clara, and should score easily against Pacific. The Tigers are in for a long game.

Pacific's offense has been one of the worst in the WCC this season. They score 70.5 points per game, have a 43.3% field goal percentage, and a 29.6% three-point shooting percentage.

Three Tigers players are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Elijah Fisher and Elias Ralph being the two best scorers for the Tigers in this matchup. Lamar Washington leads the team in ball movement, averaging six assists per game. This offense has struggled to do much outside of Fisher and Ralph, but this is a favorable matchup for the Tigers at home against the Cougars and their struggling defense.

Pacific's defense has struggled and is in for a long game. They allow 75.4 points per game, 44.3% from the field, and 35.2% from behind the arc.

Down low, Ralph has dominated with 7.5 rebounds per game and in blocks at 1.2 per game. Regarding on-ball defense, two Tigers also average at least one steal, with Washington leading the team with 1.2 per game. This team struggled on defense all season. The Cougars will score at will in this game and turn this matchup into a shootout, even on the road.

Why Pacific Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington State's defense has been one of the worst in the WCC. They allow 76 points per game, 44.1% from the field, and 31.8% from behind the arc. Down low, LeJuan Watts has emerged as the best player and leads the team in rebounds with 7.7 per game. Three players also average at least one block, with ND Okafor leading the team with 1.4 per game.

Finally, two players average at least one steal, with Calmese leading with 1.9 per game. This defense has struggled at times this season, but they have a good matchup against a bad Pacific offense. They should find some success in this matchup on the road and slow down Pacific.

Final Washington State-Pacific Prediction & Pick

Washington State's offense is the best unit in this game. They should be able to score all over the Tigers on the road, thanks to Nate Calmese and the other Cougars' balance on that side of the court. Pacific has already gotten a big upset against the Cougars on the road, but Washington State should get revenge in the rematch. The Cougars win and cover on the road against Pacific.

Final Washington State-Pacific Prediction & Pick: Washington State -10.5 (-110)