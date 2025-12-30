ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA is back as we're set for another betting prediction and pick for this next cross-conference showdown. The Philadelphia 76ers (16-14) will take on the Memphis Grizzlies (15-17) in their first of two meetings this season. Check our NBA odds series for the 76ers-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference, most recently falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-104. They've lost their last three games heading into this one, a 3-5 record over their last eight games. With Embiid ‘questionable' once again, they'll be the slight betting underdogs.

The Memphis Grizzlies are ninth in the Western Conference following their most recent 116-112 loss to the Washington Wizards. They've been up and down for most of the year, winning six of their last 10 games with a 3-2 home record during that stretch as they meet Philadelphia for the first time.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

76ers vs. Grizzlies Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +1.5 (-115)

Memphis Grizzlies: -1.5 (-105)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

76ers vs. Grizzlies Key Injuries

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (ankle, knee – Questionable) / Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee – OUT) / Trendon Watford (abductor – OUT)

Memphis: Jock Landale (calf – Questionable) / Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring – OUT) / Brandon Clarke (calf – OUT) / Zach Edey (ankle – OUT) / Ty Jerome (calf – OUT) / John Konchar (thumb – OUT) / Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe – OUT) / Vince Williams Jr. (patellar – OUT)

76ers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

Article Continues Below

The Memphis Grizzlies are 7-8 at home. The Philadelphia 76ers are 7-6 on the road.

The Grizzlies are 15-17 ATS overall, 7-8 ATS at home. The 76ers are 17-13 ATS overall, 9-4 ATS on the road.

The Grizzlies are 11-4 as betting favorites. The 76ers are 4-11 as underdogs.

The Grizzlies are 7-3 outright, 6-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games against the 76ers.

The total has gone OVER in four of Philadelphia's last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of the Grizzlies' last 20 games.

Keys to 76ers vs. Grizzlies Matchup

The Grizzlies and 76ers will meet for the first of their two games this season, the Grizzlies owning the last 10 matchups for the most part. The 76ers have dropped three-straight heading into this game, two of those losses coming against sub-.500 teams in the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets. With Joel Embiid listed as ‘questionable' once again, it may be on the shoulders of Tyrese Maxey to lead the way in scoring as he's done all year with 30.7 PPG. That ranks third in the NBA just behind Lakers' Luka Doncic and Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, so expect Maxey to will his team to a victory if this game is close in the second half.

Still, the availability of Joel Embiid would be massively advantageous for the 76ers as the Grizzlies have been lacking a strong interior defender to help Jaren Jackson Jr. with Zach Edey out. The 76ers average 47.5 points in the paint per game, but they'll see a stern increase in that rate if Embiid is able to play. If not, the 76ers still own a 10-7 record in games without him this season, so it's surprising to see them billed as the underdogs in this one.

Despite being out two of their best rebounders in Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke, the Memphis Grizzlies still average the fifth-most (46.0) rebounds per game in the league. Their leading rebounder, Santi Aldama, averages just 6.7 RPG, but the Grizzlies have five total players averaging over 5.0 RPG. Once Zach Edey returns, he should be able to add a great deal with his 11.0 RPG through just 11 starts this season.

Both teams have similar offensive production with the Philadelphia 76ers as the slightly higher-scoring team. With Paul George having a much better season scoring the ball and the emergence of VJ Edgecombe as a potential breakout star, the 76ers should have a bright future this season if they're able to remain consistent and avoid losing skids like the one they're currently on.

76ers vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

Grizzlies' Ja Morant hasn't served as his team's leading scorer since the fifth game of the season in October, but it's clear his potential with the ball in his hands is enough to draw defenses around him. This should open the floor for Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama to thrive in the paint once again. The pair have alternated leading the Grizzlies in points throughout their last six games, so expect an even bigger performance if Joel Embiid is out.

While he's still a game-time decision, the 76ers are in need of a win and will have the edge if Joel Embiid is able to play. I expect him to make the start as we'll side with the Philadelphia 76ers to pick up a much-needed win on the road thanks to another big night scoring from Tyrese Maxey.

Final 76ers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers +1.5 (-115); UNDER 233.5 (-110)