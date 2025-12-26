ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

NFL Week 17 will conclude on Monday Night Football as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this NFC showdown. The Los Angeles Rams (11-4) will visit the Atlanta Falcons (6-9) as the Rams look to improve their position ahead of the NFL Playoffs. Check our NFL odds series for the Rams-Falcons prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Rams are the six-seed in the NFC's Playoff picture, most recently falling 38-37 OT to their divisional rival in the Seattle Seahawks. They've gone 6-2 since their mid-season BYE and still have a chance to secure a higher seed ahead of the postseason with a win over the Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons have been eliminated from playoff contention, beating the Arizona Cardinals 26-19 during their most recent game. They've now won back-to-back games with the season coming to a close, seeing another chance to play spoilers as the underdogs in this one.

NFL odds courtesy of DraftKings

Rams vs. Falcons Monday Night Football Odds

Los Angeles Rams: -7.5 (-115)

Atlanta Falcons: +7.5 (-105)

Over: 49.5 (-115)

Under: 49.5 (-105)

Rams vs. Falcons Key Injuries

*practice status as of 12/25/2025*

Los Angeles: OL Alaric Jackson (knee – DNP) / DE Braden Fiske (ankle – DNP) / OL Kevin Dotson (ankle – DNP) / WR Davante Adams (hamstring – DNP) / CB Josh Wallace (ankle – DNP)

Atlanta: WR Drake London (knee – Limited) / CB Clark Phillips III (tricep – Limited) / DE James Pearce Jr. (neck – Limited) / TE Kyle Pitts (knee – Limited) / DE Sam Roberts (knee – Limited) / CB Mike Hughes (ankle – DNP)

Rams vs. Falcons Betting Trends

The Atlanta Falcons are 2-4 at home. The Los Angeles Rams are 5-3 on the road.

The Falcons are 8-7 ATS overall, 2-4 ATS at home. The Rams are 11-4 ATS overall, 6-2 ATS on the road.

The Rams are 2-1 outright in their last three games against the Falcons, but Atlanta is 2-1 ATS.

The Rams are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of the Rams' last five games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Atlanta's last eight games.

Keys to Rams vs. Falcons Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams are most likely looking at the 5-seed in the NFC playoff race, but they still hold a slim chance to finish first in the conference if they're able to win-out and see some help from the Bears and 49ers. These last two games will prove to be crucial, but the Rams are more focused on getting healthy, namely seeing WR Davante Adams back in time for the playoffs. While they're still a top NFL team without him, his NFL-leading 14 receiving touchdowns puts this offense over the top alongside WR1 Puka Nacua.

The Falcons, on the other hand, won't be playing for much besides the role of spoilers at this point, but with a quarterback like Kirk Cousins closing out the season for them, they're bound to put forth a valiant effort for the last two weeks. It'll be interesting to see how much they use Bijan Robinson in these last two games and whether or not Tyler Allgeier sees an extended role. Robinson already surpassed 2,000 yards on the season and they'd prefer to avoid any unnecessary injuries in these meaningless games for them.

Matthew Stafford should see a full workload in this game as they bring the second-best offense in the league (396.7 yds/game) against a Falcons' defense allowing 323.3 yard per game to opponents. Their defense has allowed 30 or more points on five occasions this year, while the Rams' offense has scored 30 or more points in eight games this season, seven of which they ended up winning. If the Rams are able to keep their usual offensive scoring pace during this game, they should cruise to a decisive victory.

Still, anything can happen in these final weeks of the season and we've seen a number of upsets throughout the years. The biggest focus for the Rams will be containing the run game of Bijan Robinson and not allowing Kirk Cousins a rhythm throwing the football as their defense should be able to rise to the occasion.

Rams vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick

With the Rams playing for a potentially better seed in the NFC playoff race, we can expect Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay to not waver in their game plan as they look for the must-needed win. Falcons' QB Kirk Cousins has a great chance to play spoiler in this game and we've seen him outperform himself in these situations before.

However, I think the Rams are too imposing on both sides of the football and the defense shouldn't bee allowing too much to the Falcons throughout this one. I expect a close game through the initial stages, but the Rams should eventually run away with this game as they cover the spread.

Final Rams-Falcons Week 17 Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Rams -7.5 (-115); UNDER 49.5 (-105)