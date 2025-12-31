ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

New Year's Day in the NBA will continue as we're set for another betting prediction and pick for this next cross-conference showdown. The Phoenix Suns (19-13) will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-16) for the first of two season meetings between these two teams. Check our NBA odds series for the Suns-Cavs prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns are seventh in the Western Conference following a 115-101 win over the Washington Wizards, extending their current winning streak to four games. They'll look to match their hottest streak of the season at five games, but they'll have a tough test as the road underdogs in this one.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference following an impressive 113-101 over the San Antonio Spurs. Despite the big win, they're still just 4-6 over their last 10 games and they've lost some ground in the standings, hoping to make up for it in this one at home.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Suns vs. Cavs Odds

Phoenix Suns: +5.5 (-102)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -5.5 (-118)

Over: 235.5 (-108)

Under: 235.5 (-112)

Suns vs. Cavs Key Injuries

Phoenix: Ryan Dunn (knee – Questionable) / Grayson Allen (knee – Doubtful) / Jalen Green (hamstring – OUT)

Cleveland: Sam Merrill (hip – Probable) / Larry Nance Jr. (calf – OUT) / Max Strus (foot – OUT)

Suns vs. Cavs Betting Trends

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 11-8 at home. The Phoenix Suns are 9-8 on the road.

The Cavs are 11-23 ATS overall, 5-14 ATS at home. The Suns are 22-10 ATS overall, 11-6 ATS on the road.

The Cavs are 16-11 as betting favorites. The Suns are 7-11 as underdogs.

The Suns are 7-3 outright in their last 10 games against the Cavs.

The Suns are 6-0 ATS in their last six games.

The Cavs are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games, 1-4 ATS in their last five home games.

Keys to Suns vs. Cavs Matchup

The Phoenix Suns have been the hotter side heading into this matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, hoping to match their longest winning streak of the season at five games. Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker have taken turns leading the team in scoring each game during this current streak, but that's also been the case for 11 of their last 12 games. It's clear the offense runs through them and their ability to score in the mid-range, so expect that to be a common theme against the Cavs today.

The biggest improvement and residual from adding Dillon Brooks to their roster has been the improvement in defense. The Suns, ranking near the bottom of the NBA a season ago, allow the seventh-fewest points per game (113.1) to opponents in the NBA. They're also leading the league with 10.8 steals per game, turning defense into offense and pushing the pace in the fast break. With Brooks leading the way on the defensive floor, it allows Devin Booker more opportunities to lift his team with his scoring efforts.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were already known for their strong defense as most of their effort stem from reigning DPOY Evan Mobley. He's going to be their x-factor all season and there's a stern drop-off in the team's overall production when he's not out on the floor. Healthy ahead of this game, Mobley will have a solid matchup against another young, athletic big in Mark Williams. Mobley has the significant advantage here with his ability to stretch the floor with his shooting, so don't be surprised if he's drawing Williams out to the arc and looking for offense from there.

The Cavaliers have been a bit more inconsistent than we've seen from them in the past, but this is a game they're expected to win at home especially with Phoenix missing a key playmaker in Jalen Green. We should be in for a defensive battle as well if both teams show up playing hard.

Suns vs. Cavs Prediction and Pick

This should be a competitive game as these two teams meet for the first time, the Phoenix Suns riding a hot winning streak at the moment. They're extremely balanced when it comes to their efforts on offense and defense and once they're able to return Jalen Green to action, they should take a significant step forward in their success this season.

While the Cavaliers may have the better lineup and matchup advantages on paper, the Suns have been perfect in covering the spread recently and have been a great covering team overall. We should be in for a close, back and forth battle, but the scrappy defense of the Phoenix Suns should help them hang around in this one. If they're able to keep this game close by the fourth quarter, expect Devin Booker to will his team to the final minutes and give them a chance to win the game.

We'll roll with the Suns to cover for our final prediction, along with the game total hitting over.

Final Suns-Cavs Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns +5.5 (-102); OVER 235.5 (-108)