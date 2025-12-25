ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again to continue our coverage of Christmas Day in the NBA as we head to the Western Conference for another exciting showdown. The Houston Rockets (17-10) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (19-9) as the two squads meet for the first time this season. Check our NBA Christmas odds series for the Rockets-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets are sixth in the West after their recent 128-108 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. They've gone a losing 4-6 in their last 10 games and also ride a two-game skid heading into this one. Their team is finally getting healthy, however, and they come into this game the betting favorites.

The Los Angeles Lakers are fourth in the Western Conference following their most recent 132-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns. They've split their last 10 at 5-5 and come into this game riding back-t0-back losses, but a LeBron James-led team always has a chance to win on Christmas Day.

Rockets vs. Lakers Christmas Day Odds

Houston Rockets: -2.5 (-108)

Los Angeles Lakers: +2.5 (-112)

Over: 232.5 (-105)

Under: 232.5 (-115)

Rockets vs. Lakers Key Injuries

Houston: Dorian Finney-Smith, Questionable (ankle) / Alperen Sengun, Questionable (calf) / Jae-Sean Tate, Questionable (wrist) / Fred VanVleet, OUT (knee)

Los Angeles: Rui Hachimura, Probable (groin) / Luka Doncic, Questionable (leg) / Jaxson Hayes, Questionable (ankle) / Gabe Vincent, OUT (back)

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Los Angeles Lakers are 7-4 at home. The Houston Rockets are 9-8 on the road.

The Lakers are 16-12 ATS overall, 6-5 ATS at home. The Rockets are 15-12 ATS overall, 10-7 ATS on the road.

The Rockets are 15-9 as betting favorites. The Lakers are 8-5 as underdogs.

The Lakers are 7-1 following a loss. The Rockets are 6-3 after a loss.

Houston's O/U record is 17-9-1. Los Angeles' O/U record is 19-9.

Keys to Rockets vs. Lakers Matchup

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James will make his 20th Christmas Day appearance, the most all-time by a player in the NBA as the holiday is no tradition without James and his team featured. He's averaging 26.7 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 7.2 APG throughout his career on Christmas Day, so expect much of the same out of LeBron James in this one. This time, they draw the exciting Houston Rockets as we'll be treated to a LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant matchup for the first time this season. Both teams come into this game following back-to-back losses, so both sides will be reeling for a win on the primetime stage.

The Rockets will come into this game with Alperen Sengun nursing a slight calf injury and they'll need every bit of his efforts if they want to be competitive in the paint against the Lakers. The Lakers actually rank in the NBA's bottom-six when it comes to rebounding (41.9), whereas the Houston Rockets lead the NBA in rebounds per game (48.7). With Sengun on the floor, the Rockets become one of the scrappier rebounding teams thanks to Steven Adams opposite of him.

The Lakers should have an advantage on the perimeters with their guard play, given that Luka Doncic will be able to make the start. Austin Reaves just recently returned from an injury of his own, notching 17 points in his first game back. He still shot just 20% from three and 80% from the line, however, so expect Reaves to gain his shooting touch back over the next few games.

With both teams playing solid defense this season as well, we could be in for a defensive matchup where every basket matters. The Lakers have been stellar at home this season and their trends should continue if they're able to force a lackluster game from Kevin Durant.

Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and their respective squads will meet for the tightest betting matchup of Christmas Day, the Lakers live underdogs at home for this one. The Rockets' biggest advantage during this game is their rebounding, particularly on the offensive floor. If Alperen Sengun is able to go ahead of this one, both him and Steven Adams should be dictating most of the activity on the glass.

Still, with Austin Reaves returning to Luka Doncic and LeBron James both looking to make a statement on Christmas, we could see a Lakers team more akin to what we've seen in the first half of the season. It's hard to bet against LeBron James on Christmas, so we'll roll with the Lakers to cover the spread at home. Given how close this line is, we wouldn't be surprised if this one went into overtime.

Final Rockets-Lakers NBA Christmas Day Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +2.5 (-112); OVER 232.5 (-105)