ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again with another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we turn attention towards this next showdown between top seeds. The Detroit Pistons (24-8) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (20-10) for their first of two meetings this season. Check our NBA odds series for the Pistons-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons currently lead the Eastern Conference, but most recently lost 112-99 to the Los Angeles Clippers. They're 2-2 on this current road stand and will play their final game in L.A. before heading back home, billed as the slight betting favorites in their first meeting against the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference, most recently taking down the Sacramento Kings 125-101. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 and they're dealing with a number of new injuries, but they should have a chance to bounce back with their 8-5 record at home.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Pistons vs. Lakers Odds

Detroit Pistons: -2.5 (-115)

Los Angeles Lakers: +2.5 (-105)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

Pistons vs. Lakers Key Injuries

Detroit: Caris LeVert (knee- Doubtful)

Los Angeles: Rui Hachimura (calf – OUT) / Austin Reaves (calf – OUT) / Gabe Vincent (back – OUT)

Pistons vs. Lakers Betting Trends

Article Continues Below

The Los Angeles Lakers are 8-5 at home. The Detroit Pistons are 11-6 on the road.

The Lakers are 17-13 ATS overall, 7-6 ATS at home. The Pistons are 17-15 ATS overall, 8-9 ATS on the road.

The Pistons are 12-4 as betting favorites. The Lakers are 5-1 as underdogs.

The Lakers are 7-3 outright in their last 10 games against the Pistons. The Pistons are 6-4 ATS in those games.

The Pistons are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 games.

The Lakers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Lakers' last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of the Piston's last seven games.

Keys to Pistons vs. Lakers Matchup

The Pistons and Lakers meet for the first time this season with both teams playing extremely well, but the Lakers have admittedly been ravaged by recent injuries. When Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves share the floor, the Lakers are multifaceted and playing at their highest scoring potential. With Reaves out for the next four weeks, the Lakers will have to find secondary scoring answers to make up for his 26.6 PPG, the 11th highest mark in the NBA. Luka Doncic leads the NBA in scoring with 33.7 PPG, also ranking eighth league-wide with 8.6 APG.

While Luka Doncic is more than capable of carrying the Lakers to a win, it'll be particularly difficult against a disciplined defensive team like the Detroit Pistons. Not only has the massive leap by Cade Cunningham worked wonders for the Pistons this year, but they're also the second-highest defensively rated team in the NBA, only trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder. Around the rim, both Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart have grown into strong defensive options who can remain physical while working for rebounds.

The matchup between Cade Cunningham and Luka Doncic will be the most critical during this game as Luka Doncic has been known to lack as an on-ball defender around the perimeters. For a player like Cade Cunningham, this bodes perfectly with his changes of direction and speed when he's driving to the rim. Assuming both players focus on their offensive production, we should see high-scoring games from both guards in this one.

However, the Pistons may have the edge in the paint despite the tall lineup of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Pistons are averaging the second-most rebounds per game (46.9) while the Lakers grab the fifth-fewest rebounds (41.2). This should be the main discrepancy between the two squads, especially with Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura out for the Lakers.

Pistons vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

This should be an exciting tilt as both teams are expected to be contenders in their respective conferences by the end of the season. The Lakers will have to adjust to life without Austin Reaves for the next month and it'll be interesting to see how they make up for his scoring production. LeBron James may have to be more active in the offense while allowing Luka Doncic to score at will as he's done all season.

I think the Pistons are a tough defensive matchup for the Lakers and we should see Cade Cunningham with another big game in this one given the lax defense of the Lakers around the perimeters. The rebounding discrepancy is also telling, so we'll roll with the Detroit Pistons to win this game by a close margin.

Final Pistons-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons -2.5 (-115); UNDER 233.5 (-110)