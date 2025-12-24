ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

There's no tradition quite like Christmas Day in the NBA as we're set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for the opening game of the slate. The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-14) will take on the New York Knicks (20-9) as both teams jockey for position in the East. Check our NBA Christmas odds series for the Cavs-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference following their most recent 141-118 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 and are hoping for their first three-game winning streak in almost two months as the road underdogs here.

The New York Knicks are second in the East following a 115-104 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. They've gone 2-2 following their NBA Cup Final victory, winning 11 of 12 games during that stretch. They'll look to go up 2-0 against the Cleveland Cavaliers this season as home favorites.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Cavs vs. Knicks Christmas Day Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +6.5 (-105)

New York Knicks: -6.5 (-115)

Over: 238.5 (-115)

Under: 238.5 (-105)

Cavs vs. Knicks Key Injuries

Cleveland: Evan Mobley, Questionable (calf) / Larry Nance Jr., OUT (calf) / Max Strus, OUT (foot)

New York: Guerschon Yabusele, Questionable (illness) / Miles McBride, OUT (ankle) / Landry Shamet, OUT (shoulder)

Cavs vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The New York Knicks are 15-2 at home. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 6-6 on the road.

The Knicks are 18-12 ATS overall, 14-3 ATS at home. The Cavs are 9-22 ATS overall, 4-8 ATS on the road.

The Knicks are 20-6 outright as betting favorites. The Cavs are 1-2 as underdogs.

Both teams are 5-5 outright, 5-5 ATS against each other in the last 10 meetings.

The Cavs are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games.

The Knicks are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The Cavaliers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Knicks.

In the last 13 meetings between these two teams, the total has gone UNDER 11 times.

Article Continues Below

Keys to Cavs vs. Knicks Matchup

The Knicks will host the Cavs for the second time this season, prevailing 119-111 during their first meeting. The Knicks have been one of the best home teams in the league this season, lucky to host Cleveland in back-to-back games. Knicks' OG Anunoby led the way with 24 points and 14 rebounds as Jalen Brunson added 23 points of his own. Cavs' Donovan Mitchell notched 31 in a valiant effort, but just two other players (Mobley, Merrill) scored 15 or more points in a tough night from the free throw line (67%).

The Cavs' continue to be without reigning DPOY Evan Mobley (calf) as he's due to be re-evaluated soon, the team clearly struggling without his presence in the paint. His 19.1 PPG and 9.3 RPG accounts for much of their production on both ends of the floor, but they're happy to see Sam Merrill back in the lineup. He's a dynamic forward who's been great at distributing the ball this season, taking some of the pressure off Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland to allow them to focus on scoring.

The Knicks come in as the healthier team and Karl-Anthony Towns should be in for an advantageous matchup against the Cleveland bigs. While Jalen Brunson continues to lead this team in scoring, sixth in the NBA (29.1 PPG), second-year guard Tyler Kolek has been a pleasant surprise off the bench in relief for Brunson. He's notched scoring totals of 14-16-20 over the last five games, offering a needed change of pace with the way he's able to push the ball down the floor.

The Knicks have seemed unstoppable at home this season and Madison Square Garden should be electric on Christmas Day. If the Knicks can continue their strong play at home, coupled with the Cavaliers' inability to effectively cover the spread, the Knicks should be able to cruise to a victory at home once again.

Cavs vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The Christmas Day slate kicks off in New York City and the Knicks are confident in this matchup against the Cavaliers. With Evan Mobley questionable, the Cavs have serious holes in the interior and aren't as effective with their rebounding. It's the perfect matchup for Karl-Anthony Towns to exploit if he's able to use his size and physicality in the paint.

Furthermore, the Cavs have struggled with their free-throw shooting and against a physical team like the Knicks, they could be leaving crucial points on the board if they're unable to convert at the line. The Knicks are the fourth-highest scoring team in the NBA at the moment, while the Cavaliers defense ranks No. 20 in opposing points scored (117.52).

All in all, I think the Knicks' depth will help tremendously in them keeping a scoring pace throughout this game, so we'll side with the Knicks to continue recent betting trends at home.

Final Cavs-Knicks NBA Christmas Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -6.5 (-115); UNDER 238.5 (-105)