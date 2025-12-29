ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we take a look at this next cross-conference tilt. The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-16) will take on the San Antonio Spurs (23-8), Cleveland leading the season series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Cavs-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference, most recently falling 117-100 to the Houston Rockets. The Cavs have lost five of their last seven games, but they come into this matchup looking for a 2-0 record against one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently second in the Western Conference, dropping 127-114 in their last game to the Utah Jazz. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak, but the Spurs have dropped back-to-back games just twice this season and will be in a great spot to bounce back in this one.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Cavs vs. Spurs Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +3.5 (-115)

San Antonio Spurs: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 243.5 (-110)

Under: 243.5 (-110)

Cavs vs. Spurs Key Injuries

Cleveland: Larry Nance Jr. (calf – OUT) / Max Strus (foot – OUT)

San Antonio: De'Aaron Fox (abductor – Questionable)

Cavs vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The San Antonio Spurs are 11-3 at home. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 6-8 on the road.

The Spurs are 18-14 ATS overall, 10-4 ATS at home. The Cavs are 10-23 ATS overall, 5-9 ATS on the road.

The Spurs are 14-5 as betting favorites. The Cavs are 1-4 as underdogs.

The Cavaliers are 9-1 outright in their last 10 games against San Antonio.

The Cavs are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games.

The Spurs are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Cleveland's last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of San Antonio's last six games.

Keys to Cavs vs. Spurs Matchup

The Cavs and Spurs will meet for the second time this season following a 130-117 win for the Cavaliers. Cavs' Donovan Mitchell and Spurs' Devin Vassell both led the way with 28 points respectively, but Cleveland managed to out-rebound San Antonio 38-48 thanks to a huge effort from Evan Mobley. The Cavaliers are a completely different team with Mobley in the lineup, so expect a tight matchup between him and Victor Wembanyama in the paint during this one.

The Spurs have emerged as one of the best teams in the NBA thanks to the evolution of Victor Wembanyama into one of the best two-way players in the league. Averaging another 3.1 blocks per game, his presence in the paint immediately changes the game plan of the opposing team. Players like Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland will have a much harder time scoring around the rim, so the Cavs may need to rely on their three-point shooting (34.9%), which hasn't been where they want it to be this season.

Furthermore, the Spurs have some of the best perimeter on-ball defenders in De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Devin Vassell. The three of them will offer stern resistance in slowing down Garland and Mitchell along the three-point line. Players like Deandre Hunter will need to step up in using their wing scoring along with penetrating the paint and drawing fouls on San Antonio's bigs.

Not only are the Spurs one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, but they're also averaging 120.1 points per game, ranking them seventh in the NBA. The Cavaliers are right there behind them with 119.5 PPG, the Spurs have certainly shown more consistency on that end of the floor. The Cavaliers will have a tough test ahead of them on the road, but they've taken down the Spurs once and are confident in doing so again.

Cavs vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

This should be another close matchup between these two squads and while the first meeting wasn't as close, but the Spurs were without Victor Wembanyama during that game. The availability of Wembanyama during this game certainly changes things as the Cavs won't be able to score inside the paint with such ease. It'll be interesting to see the matchup between Mobley and Wembanyama in the paint throughout this one.

The Cavs, despite their hot start, haven't been a very good team when it comes to covering the spread. They're just 10-23 against the spread on the road and the Spurs have been hot on their home floor this season. For our final betting prediction, we're going to roll with the San Antonio Spurs to cover the spread as the total hits just under the total set for the game.

Final Cavs-Spurs Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs -3.5 (-105); UNDER 243.5 (-110)