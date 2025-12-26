ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NFL is back for Week 17 action as we'll bring you a betting prediction and pick for this high-stakes tilt atop the National Football Conference. The Chicago Bears (11-4) will visit the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) as both teams come in following a Week 16 win. Check our NFL odds series for the Bears-49ers prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bears currently hold the No. 2-seed in the NFC playoff picture, most recently taking down the Green Bay Packers 22-16 OT in Week 16. They've won seven of their last eight games and have the best chance to clinch the NFC North, but stand to lead the conference if a few game results can fall their way.

The San Francisco 49ers occupy the No. 5-seed in the NFC following their 48-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16. The Niners have been on a roll of their own, winning six of the last seven games and coming into this high-stakes tilt as the home betting favorites to win.

Bears vs. 49ers Odds

Chicago Bears: +3 (-108)

San Francisco 49ers: -3 (-112)

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

Bears vs. 49ers Key Injuries

*practice status as of 12/25/2025

Chicago: WR Luther Burden III (ankle – Limited) / DB Kevin Byard (ankle – Limited) / OL Drew Dalman (hand – Limited) / DB CJ Gardner-Johnson (knee – Limited) / RB Travis Homer (ankle – Limited) / OL Luke Newman (foot – Limited) / LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring – Limited) / DB Nahshon Wright (hamstring – Limited) / DB Josh Blackwell (illness – DNP) / WR Devin Duvernay (illness – DNP) / LB TJ Edwards (glute – DNP) / LB D'Marco Jackson (illness – DNP) / DB Nick McCloud (illness – DNP) / WR Rome Odunze (foot – DNP)



San Francisco: CB Renardo Green (neck – Limited) / DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee – Limited) / WR Ricky Pearsall (ankle – Limited) / TE George Kittle (ankle – DNP)

Bears vs. 49ers Betting Trends

The San Francisco 49ers are 4-2 at home. The Chicago Bears are 5-3 on the road.

The 49ers are 10-5 ATS overall, 3-3 ATS at home. The Bears are 10-5 ATS, 5-3 ATS on the road.

The 49ers are 2-1 outright, 2-1 ATS in their last three games against the Bears.

The 49ers are 7-3 ATS against the NFC. The Bears are 6-4 ATS.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Chicago's last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in five of San Francisco's last seven games.

Keys to Bears vs. 49ers Matchup

Both the Bears and 49ers have been playing their best football at the end of the season, but Chicago heads into this game with a much lengthier injury report following their Week 16 battle against the Packers. Still, they've been a second-half team all season thanks to the in-game adjustments from head coach Ben Johnson and the clutch play from quarterback Caleb Williams. The 49ers have been known to start their games hot, especially at home, so recent trends could follow both teams into this matchup.

While he hasn't been able to log a full season, the return of 49ers' starter Brock Purdy has really put this team over the top in terms of their consistency. He's 6-1 as the starter, just recently throwing for a career-high five touchdowns in their most recent game. With Purdy healthy and playing at his highest level, the 49ers are peaking on offense at the perfect time with a favorable road in the playoff picture.

The Bears will have to face another true litmus test in proving they're the NFC's best team, fighting for a potential first-round BYE in the playoffs. With the game finally slowing down for Caleb Williams, he always gives his team a chance to win if they're within striking range by the fourth quarter. While their defense hasn't played as well as we've seen in the past, they rank ninth in red-zone defense, enforcing a bend-don't-break mentality inside the 20. Playmakers like Jaquan Brisker and Montez Sweat wear down the opposing offense over time, giving their own offense a chance to claw back from their usual halftime deficits.

Bears vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick

Both teams have been riding hot streaks heading into this one and the Bears haven't been at full strength for quite some time. Still, both offenses are top-10 in yards per game, the Bears with a slight edge over the 49ers. The 49ers certainly have the better rushing defense, which will play a pivotal role in shutting down the consistent run attack from Ben Johnson and the Bears.

The deciding factor of this game will be control at the line of scrimmage with both teams running the ball out of heavy sets. Both teams utilize the TE position in many of their blocking schemes and will add lineman in running situations.

I expect a close, back-and-forth game capped off by a Bears' comeback effort, but the San Francisco 49ers should be able to salt this game away with their rushing attack late. Let's take the short spread as the total over hits as well.

Final Bears-49ers Week 17 Prediction & Pick: San Francisco 49ers -3 (-112); OVER 52.5 (-110)