The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Josh Bailey and a second-round pick from the New York Islanders for future considerations, the two teams announced ahead of Day 2 of the NHL Draft on Thursday.

The move is fully a salary cap dump for the Isles, who will offload Bailey's final year and take $5 million off the books in 2023-24. The Hawks will receive Bailey's services for next season, as well as a second-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 33-year-old recorded eight goals and 25 points over 64 games last season in Long Island. He's spent his entire 15-season career with New York, appearing in 1,057 games and scoring 184 goals, 396 assists and 580 career points.

The Blackhawks were able to leverage their cap space by taking on Bailey's contract, and received a future asset in the deal. Bailey also figures to mentor some of the young guys in Chicago next season, including superstar No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard.

Josh Bailey was a big part of the New York Islanders team that reached back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals in 2020 and 2021, losing both series to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who went on to win the Stanley Cup both seasons.

He's a versatile forward who can play anywhere in the lineup, and has taken on a leadership role in New York over the last few seasons as an alternate captain. He will be a veteran voice in a young locker room in the Windy City before becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Ideally for Bailey, he will be playing on Connor Bedard's wing with the Chicago Blackhawks next season.