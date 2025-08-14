The Pittsburgh Penguins did not make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. They put in a decent challenge, for sure. However, they ended up falling short of the postseason. One of the bright spots, outside of Sidney Crosby, was veteran defenseman Matt Grzelcyk. Despite his solid season, he remains unsigned deep into 2025 NHL Free Agency.

Grzelcyk signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh last summer. He had spent his entire career with the Boston Bruins to that point. But he sought a new challenge and a promise of more playing time. Overall, he had a successful campaign on the Pittsburgh blueline. Especially when it came to contributing offensively.

The now-former Penguins defenseman scored just one goal in 2024-25. However, he recorded a career-high 39 assists for Pittsburgh. Moreover, he played all 82 games of the regular season. This marked the first time in his career that he played an entire season.

Still, Grzelcyk is unsigned, with training camp quickly approaching. Teams start checking the free agent market around this time to see what unsigned players are thinking. It's hard to imagine the veteran defenseman remaining without a job entering 2025-26.

There are a few teams that could seek Grzelcyk's services. With this in mind, here are two potential last-minute destinations for the former Penguins defenseman late in 2025 NHL Free Agency.

Blackhawks could use offensive boost

The Chicago Blackhawks are hoping to rebound in 2025-26. Chicago hoped to take a step forward on the ice this past season. However, they did anything but take a step forward. In fact, many players on the roster took a step back. For a rebuilding team, this is not the sort of result management is hoping to see.

Chicago has not made a ton of moves this summer, either. The Blackhawks hired Jeff Blashill as their new head coach. Beyond that, they made trades for Andre Burakovsky and Sam Lafferty. These are fine moves on the surface. Blashill could certainly provide the needed voice in Chicago's locker room. But they certainly need more if they want to take a step forward.

Matt Grzelcyk would easily be an upgrade on the back end. His puck-moving ability could work well with franchise cornerstone Connor Bedard. He could quarterback their power play, which was a top-10 unit in the NHL in 2024-25. There is a clear fit in the Windy City for Grzelcyk.

At this point, he would be a rather inexpensive signing. And Chicago has more than enough cap space to make it work. Keeping spots open for young players is smart for a team in this position. However, adding a veteran presence they can lean on is also a smart move.

Matt Grzelcyk could contend with Jets

The Winnipeg Jets nearly made the Western Conference Finals in 2025. In fact, they came within two games of facing the Edmonton Oilers in a battle of Canadian rivals. Unfortunately, the Jets came up short against the Dallas Stars. And they took a bit hit in NHL Free Agency when Nikolaj Ehlers left to join the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Jets have a solid defense at this time. However, they could improve their depth by signing Grzelcyk. The former Penguins defenseman could thrive in a third-line role in Winnipeg. This gives Hadyn Fleury a chance to be the go-to seventh defenseman, and he would be one of the better seventh defensemen in the league.

This is not a move the Jets necessarily need to make, to be fair. In saying this, it's not a move that can exactly hurt them, either. Grzelcyk gives them a power play boost and added offensive punch on the blueline. It would be an excellent late-summer signing for the defending Central Division champions.