The Chicago Blackhawks had a rough 2024-25 season. Many expected Chicago to take a step forward on the ice. Connor Bedard showed promise for a Blackhawks team needing a source of hope in 2023-24. However, things did not go well this past season. Bedard struggled at times, the team played poorly, and head coach Luke Richardson was fired during the year.

Some expected the Blackhawks to be active in NHL Free Agency. Chicago was pegged as an early contender for Mitch Marner, for instance. But their offseason turned out quite differently. The Blackhawks made a few moves and were overall quite restrained during NHL Free Agency.

Chicago's most notable moves came on the trade market. The Blackhawks traded Joe Veleno to the Seattle Kraken after acquiring him at the NHL Trade Deadline. They received Andre Burakovsky in return. Their other trade saw them acquire Sam Laffery for the second consecutive summer in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres.

The offseason is nearly over. Chicago certainly could make additional moves. They likely will sign a player or two to a professional tryout before preseason. However, they are unlikely to make the move they should have made way earlier in the 2025 NHL offseason.

Blackhawks should have done more to support Connor Bedard

The Blackhawks have their cornerstone in Connor Bedard. He is the player who will lead this team forward for the next decade, barring something unforeseen. However, Chicago has not done a lot to give him support, especially this summer.

Article Continues Below

None of the players Chicago brought in gives Bedard the sort of support he needs. Burakovsky has a solid track record, but his recent struggles make a bounce-back uncertain. Lafferty is an effective bottom-six player, but it's unlikely he crosses paths with Bedard much on the ice.

It's not hard to see why the Blackhawks approached free agency like this. Chicago has a ton of young players looking for a chance. And they wanted to keep a few roster spots open for those players. Bedard can't do this alone, of course, and the prospects are much likelier to have a long-term impact than any free agency signing.

At the same time, a prospect's short-term impact is less likely to be better than a new signing. While long-term success is the goal, they need to show progress in the short-term. Bedard needs players he can count on right now. It helps the team win games and it helps the franchise cornerstone become a better player.

Yes, a lot of free agents had their hearts set on certain teams. Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad, and Sam Bennett wanted to stay with the Florida Panthers. Brock Boeser wanted to remain with the Vancouver Canucks. Vladislav Gavrikov picked out the New York Rangers. There's nothing Chicago could have done about this.

However, there were signings that could have made a difference. Going after Nikolaj Ehlers, for example, would've done wonders for Bedard. Even mid-tier free agents such as Jonathan Drouin and Andrew Mangiapane would've been an upgrade.

There are still moves that can be made, to be fair. Jack Roslovic is one name that makes sense. He is coming off a career year with the Carolina Hurricanes. All in all, the Blackhawks have to give Bedard a chance to find success and confidence in the short term. That provides him with an incredible foundation to build long-term success on.