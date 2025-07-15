The Chicago Blackhawks had another impressive NHL Draft class last month in Los Angeles, California. Anton Frondell is the frontliner, as he went third overall at the 2025 NHL Draft. Frondell joins the likes of Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, and Artyom Levshunov as important members of the core. And he adds to a growing group of prospects general manager Kyle Davidson is putting together.

Chicago has a lot of young talent knocking on the door of the NHL. This is an excellent position for this franchise to be in. And it allows Davidson to make calculated moves, as he did in NHL Free Agency. His biggest moves were trading for Andre Burakovsky and Sam Lafferty in separate deals. He wanted to signal confidence in the young guns ahead of training camp.

“Our young players are ready,” Davidson said, via Tracey Myers of NHL.com. “We do have enough of them that there will be a competition there, and they're not all going to jump in, but we do think that a number of them can run and grab spots, combined with some of the veterans we've got already in the system.”

Blackhawks' development has left impression on prospects

Article Continues Below

Chicago has shown it can develop young talent. Bedard and Nazar are the finest examples, but they were also both first-round picks. However, non-first-rounders such as Alex Vlasic have also made an impact at the NHL level. And that has already left quite the impression.

“It makes me super excited, seeing all the draft picks and seeing everyone develop throughout the years,” said Mason West, one of Chicago's three first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, via Myers. “I’ve seen highlights from guys who have been drafted and stuff like that. It makes me motivated to work harder every day because I want to be a part of this team.”

The Blackhawks remain a ways away from contention. However, there is a ton of hope for the future, given the current state of this time. Chicago could very well become one of the league's best teams in a few year's time.

More Blackhawks News
Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) hoists the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.
Panthers’ 3-peat quest begins vs. Blackhawks to start 2025-26Christopher Hennessy ·
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) skates with the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period at the United Center.
3 players Blackhawks must trade in 2025 NHL offseasonMichael Whitaker ·
Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson with a mystery player, question marks around them, and the Blackhawks logo in the background.
Blackhawks’ most realistic trade acquisition in 2025 NHL offseasonBryan Logan ·
Kyle Davidson and Anton Frondell
Grading Blackhawks’ 2025 NHL Draft classRB Hayek ·
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) waits for a faceoff during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at United Center.
2 best trade destinations for Blackhawks’ Connor MurphyBen Shelley ·
Blackhawks center Connor Bedard.
Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard expressed ‘very clear’ commitment to Chicago during contract talksGuillermo Guajardo ·