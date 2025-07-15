The Chicago Blackhawks had another impressive NHL Draft class last month in Los Angeles, California. Anton Frondell is the frontliner, as he went third overall at the 2025 NHL Draft. Frondell joins the likes of Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, and Artyom Levshunov as important members of the core. And he adds to a growing group of prospects general manager Kyle Davidson is putting together.

Chicago has a lot of young talent knocking on the door of the NHL. This is an excellent position for this franchise to be in. And it allows Davidson to make calculated moves, as he did in NHL Free Agency. His biggest moves were trading for Andre Burakovsky and Sam Lafferty in separate deals. He wanted to signal confidence in the young guns ahead of training camp.

“Our young players are ready,” Davidson said, via Tracey Myers of NHL.com. “We do have enough of them that there will be a competition there, and they're not all going to jump in, but we do think that a number of them can run and grab spots, combined with some of the veterans we've got already in the system.”

Blackhawks' development has left impression on prospects

Chicago has shown it can develop young talent. Bedard and Nazar are the finest examples, but they were also both first-round picks. However, non-first-rounders such as Alex Vlasic have also made an impact at the NHL level. And that has already left quite the impression.

“It makes me super excited, seeing all the draft picks and seeing everyone develop throughout the years,” said Mason West, one of Chicago's three first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, via Myers. “I’ve seen highlights from guys who have been drafted and stuff like that. It makes me motivated to work harder every day because I want to be a part of this team.”

The Blackhawks remain a ways away from contention. However, there is a ton of hope for the future, given the current state of this time. Chicago could very well become one of the league's best teams in a few year's time.