Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson had quite the day. For one, he expressed pleasure in the growth of his quarterback, Caleb Williams, during this preseason.

Plus, he got a special visit on Thursday at practice from Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill. Presumably, both exchanged words of encouragement.

Last Sunday, the Bears were coming off a preseason tie with the Miami Dolphins, 24-24. A game in which the backup QBs played for Williams, who is saving himself for the start of the season. Meanwhile, the Bears are gearing up for their second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. A game in which Williams and the starters will play.

As for the Blackhawks, they don't begin their season until October 7 against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Both Johnson and Blashill are starting their first seasons as head coaches in Chicago.

In late May, Blashill was hired as the Blackhawks' head coach from the Detroit Red Wings.

The partnership between the Bears and the Blackhawks

Article Continues Below

Both the Bears and Blackhawks are long-time staples in Chicago sports culture. Both have devoted followings both in and out of Chicago. Their team names, logos, and notable players have become familiar commodities and personalities over the years.

Also, there were times in which both teams were forged together. In 1932, the Bears relocated their NFL Championship Game from Wrigley Field to the Chicago Stadium due to a bad snowstorm.

The Bears ended up winning the game 9-0 over the Portsmouth Spartans in what became the first indoor NFL game. The Chicago Stadium was home to the Blackhawks for the next 62 years, and it was demolished in 1994.

In 2009, the Bears and Blackhawks attempted a joint advertising campaign, but the NFL stopped it due to a policy prohibiting the promotion of teams in other sports. Then in 2014, the Blackhawks played a game at Soldier Field against the Pittsburgh Penguins, in which they won 5-1.

In addition, players from both teams attend each other's games.