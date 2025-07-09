The 2025 NHL Draft was a rousing success, and many NHL teams felt like they achieved their goals. The Chicago Blackhawks were no different as they made some selections in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Overall, the Blackhawks' 2025 NHL Draft class saw them get bigger and bolder. There were plenty of eyes on the Blackhawks' prospects, and hockey experts everywhere examined whether they made the right picks. Furthermore, the 2025 Blackhawks draft class featured a consistent selection of players of a similar type throughout each round.

The goal in Chicago was to get big players who could skate. After getting thrown around by every NHL team possible, the Hawks sought to change that. The organization has faced numerous challenges, including another last-place finish in the Central Division. Despite having over $22 million in cap space, the Hawks have struggled to attract big free agents. Now, they hope the rookie class can develop and become elite players.

How did the Blackhawks do in the 2025 NHL Draft, and was it enough to formulate a great future plan? A number of decisions were made, and the Hawks made some curious moves. From their top pick to the next few rounds, it's time to look at the picks that Chicago made to fortify its future.

Anton Frondell goes third in the 2025 NHL Draft

With Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa off the board, the Hawks went with the next-best option and chose Anton Frondell. However, there are concerns that the Hawks may have simply chosen a big player over the best available. Frondell was always one of the possible options, but the Hawks had choices. Regardless, he still projects as a top-line forward who will deliver for the Hawks. But how much can he do and how far will he go?

Frondell had 11 goals and 14 assists over 29 games last season in Sweden. Furthermore, he tallied 15 goals and 30 assists over 41 games in the previous season. Frondell is a smart and creative playmaker who thrives on both sides of the ice. His ability to locate the puck and find teammates is a valuable skill that sets him apart from others. Notably, some hockey experts have compared his skillset to Elias Lindholm, Matty Beniers, Bo Horvat, and Anton Lundell.

Many believe Frondell can be a top-six center with a high two-way upside. While new teammate Connor Bedard is a flashy scorer, Frondell plays a different style. His most fantastic quality is his ability to anchor a line and play all over the ice.

Frondell is calm under pressure, which is something the Hawks desperately need after numerous seasons of futility. They hope Frondell can provide the stability to eventually be a second-line center.

The Blackhawks add size

Despite drafting Bedard with the top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Hawks still have not turned into a playoff team. That is not Bedard's fault, as he has done his part. Yet, this team still has a plethora of holes, and the organization felt that size was among the biggest issues. That seemed to be the primary focus, as the Hawks focused on ensuring they had raw power to complement their skill. This 2025 Blackhawks draft class left a lot of questions, especially with their picks after Frondell.

Vaclav Nestrasil and Mason West went way too early. They seem very untested right now, and the Hawks seem to be taking a chance on that upside. The Blackhawks' prospects taken before their draft class look promising, making it a worthwhile gamble to pursue these players. Still, taking both of these players with their final two first-round picks leaves many questions to be answered.

Of the new Blackhawks prospects, Nathan Behm and Julius Sumpf provide the best value at where they were drafted. Ultimately, one of them could eventually become a part of this organization and make headway. For now, these draft picks are not a guarantee to help the Hawks get out of the cellar.

Final Blackhawks draft grades

The Blackhawks made an outstanding pick with Frondell, and seemed to get good value with their third and fourth-round picks. However, the questions about their final two first-round picks will linger until they can get to the NHL and prove everyone wrong. The Hawks seemed determined to draft for a specific style, rather than selecting players that might be slightly better.

These Blackhawks prospects will all begin their journey in the AHL with the hope of making waves in the NHL. For now, the future is unknown, and it's unclear if any of them will be as good as Bedard.

Final Chicago Blackhawks draft grade: B-