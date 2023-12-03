The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Boston Bruins as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Columbus Blue Jackets go on the road to take on the Boston Bruins Sunday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Blue Jackets-Bruins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Blue Jackets are 8-13-4 this season, and have won just four of their last 10 games. Columbus has already played Boston this season, and they were able to win the game 5-2. In the win, five different players recorded a goal. The Blue Jackets took 40 total shots in the game, as well. Spencer Martin was awesome in net for the Blue Jackets. He made 31 saves, and had a save percentage of .939 in the win.

The Bruins are still one of the best teams in the NHL, but they have dropped out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference. They are 16-4-3, and they have won their last two games. In the loss against the Blue Jackets earlier this season, the Bruins were only able to score two times. Johnny Beecher and Matthew Poitras were the goal scorers in the game. The Bruins used two different goaltenders in the loss, and each one gave up two goals on a similar amount of shots.

Elvis Merlikins and Jeremy Swayman are expected to be the starting goalies for this game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Bruins Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-111)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How to Watch Blue Jackets vs. Bruins

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NESN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jackets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets were able to score five goals on the Bruins the first time these teams played. They will need to have that same type of game. The Bruins have not won a game this year when they have allowed more than three goals. Boston has only won one game when allowing three or more goals, so it seems like that is the magic number. If the Blue Jackets can put a lot of shots on net, and find the back of the net at least three times, they should be able to cover the spread. The Bruins allow the seventh-most shots per game, so Columbus should be able to put pucks on net.

As mentioned, the Blue Jackets scoring three goals gives them a great chance to win this game, and cover the spread. However, four goals would be even better. It is hard for any team to lose when they score four goals, so this seems very obvious. The Blue Jackets, however, are 6-1-1 when they score at least four goals. If the Blue Jackets can do this, they will not only cover the spread, but win the game.

Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, Boston has only won one game when allowing three goals or more. However, when they allow less than three goals, the Bruins are 15-0-0. The Blue Jackets score less than three goals per game on the road, so the Bruins should be able to hold the Blue Jackets down in this game.

The Bruins are still one of the best teams in net. Swayman is a good goalie, and he should be able to have a good game in ths one. As good as the Bruins are when they allow less than three goals, the Blue Jackets are worse when they score less than three. Columbus is 1-9-1 when the score less than three goals this season. If the Bruins can keep the Blue Jackets scoring down in this game, they will cover the spread.

Final Blue Jackets-Bruins Prediction & Pick

This game might actually be closer than one might think. The Blue Jackets have done a very good job covering the spread this season, even though they are not a great team. However, I am going to take the Bruins in this one. They are one of the best home teams in the NHL, and should be able to cover this spread.

Final Blue Jackets-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Bruins -1.5 (-108), Under 6.5 (-130)