Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine was cleared by the NHL/NHLPA player's assistance program on Friday, as first reported by Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman. And with that, the other 31 National Hockey League teams can officially look into acquiring the sniper, who has expressed a desire for a change of scenery.

“Good news on Patrik Laine: he is cleared to return from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Glad to see he is feeling better,” reported Friedman. “Laine is still recovering from shoulder surgery. As for his NHL future, teams interested in acquiring him were told they are free to contact Laine. So that's the next step before he and the Blue Jackets decide how to proceed.”

It was a tumultuous 2023-24 campaign for the sniper, who suffered a clavicle fracture shortly before being placed in the program. The 26-year-old finished the season with six goals and nine points in 18 games — his lowest total in a campaign since breaking into the NHL as a member of the Winnipeg Jets in 2016-17.

Blue Jackets GM confirms he's trying to trade Patrik Laine

Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell confirmed on Thursday that the team was actively looking for a suitor for Laine, who should have no shortage of interest across the league.

“His progress I keep hearing is very positive that he's going to be out of the program,” Waddell told First Up on TSN 1050. “Unfortunately, as the team, you don't get much information from doctors. I get most of my information from the agent so I've got to take it first hand that he knows the situation because he talks to Patrik.”

Columbus' newest executive added: “Patrik's made it clear that, even before all the changes this summer, he would like a fresh start someplace. We will look at it when the time comes – which hopefully is very soon – all the options. Now, I can't rule out any options, even returning here because it takes two teams to make a trade and if there's not a trade that makes any sense to us, then we have to just deal with what reality is.

“[Laine's agent] Andy Scott told him multiple times that we will make sure we look at everything and know the situation, and we know Patrik's feelings and we can find the right fit, certainly we will do that. But, if not, we'll have to just deal with it.”

There's certainly an avenue where Laine returns to the Blue Jackets, at least for the start of the 2024-25 season. But it seems more and more likely that he will end up getting dealt sooner rather than later.

The Finnish forward has two seasons remaining on a contract that has him making more money than any player on the Jackets besides Johnny Gaudreau and Zach Werenski. He's due to be paid $8.7 million in each of the next two seasons, which is probably the biggest roadblock to any potential trade.

Despite a really tough go in Columbus, Laine remains a sniper after scoring 54 goals in 174 games as a member of the Blue Jackets. It'll be intriguing to see if he's still part of the equation in Ohio come training camp.