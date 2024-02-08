The forward was fined $117,000 USD on Thursday.

St. Louis Blues forward Kasperi Kapanen will be on the hook for $117,000 USD for driving under the influence in his home country of Finland in 2023.

“Last month, I made a mistake that cannot be accepted, and I take full responsibility for my actions. I apologize to my family, the Blues organization, my teammates and the fans,” the 27-year-old previously wrote in a statement. “I understand the seriousness of my act and I will do everything to earn my trust back.”

Finnish news outlet Ilta=Sanomat reported that prosecutors were looking for a 45-day prison sentence, but settled on a fine. The outlet also wrote that Kapanen “fell off the wheel in Siilinjarvi on August 1, 2023.”

“According to police reports, Kapanen was pulled over while driving home from the airport for going 67 km/h in a 50 km/h zone at around 2 am. Kapanen, who had a passenger on board, then blew an alcohol level of 0.56 milligrams per litre into a breathalyzer, which is 0.03 above the legal limit,” wrote Daily Hive's Al Sciola.

“During the interrogation, the NHLer, who saw stints with the Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, claimed that he drank one beer before getting on a plane at 12:30 am at Helsinki airport. According to his story, he had been celebrating his birthday the night before and had consumed alcohol.”

Kapanen currently injured but struggling when healthy

The former Pittsburgh Penguins was placed on waivers by the team last February, and he was picked up by the Blues shortly after. But Kapanen hasn't played since suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 15 that has him on the injured reserve.

Kapanen has appeared in 42 games in St, Louis in 2023-24, recording four goals and 13 points. He wasn't great in Pennsylvania over the past few seasons, amassing just 29 goals and 63 assists over 162 games in three campaigns.

A former No. 22 overall pick by the Pens in the 2014 NHL Draft, Kapanen made his NHL debut in 2015-16, playing four years in Toronto before being re-acquired by Pittsburgh in August of 2020.

It'll be interesting to see if he can get healthy and help the Blues make a push for the playoffs over the next couple of months.