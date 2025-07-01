The 2025 NHL Draft is over and done with, and teams are looking toward NHL Free Agency beginning on Tuesday. Some teams were incredibly busy at the draft, though. The Pittsburgh Penguins had 13 picks in Los Angeles over the weekend. Meanwhile, teams like the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues had just three selections.

The Blues did have a high draft pick, holding the 19th overall selection. After that, though, they waited until the fifth round to make another selection. As a result, their draft is going to be almost entirely defined by their first-round selection. Whether he succeeds or not, the success of this class will likely fall right in line.

Still, there are other players to consider. And since the Blues picked three players, let's take a deep dive into all three. It's time to hand the Blues a grade for their short-and-sweet 2025 NHL Draft class.

Forward Justin Carbonneau – Round 1, Pick 19

The Blues held the final pick in the teens during the first round. And they did quite well with this selection. St. Louis drafted QMJHL winger Justin Carbonneau with this pick. On draft nights, ClutchPoints graded this pick a B+.

There are people in draft circles who believes that Carbonneau is a top-10 player based on potential. This doesn't really compute when watching him play. However, there is certainly top-six potential here. The new Blues draft pick is one of the best goal scorers in the class, for instance.

There are some flaws to workout, though. Carbonneau struggles with puck control. When he's not on his game, things go quite bad for him on the ice. Turning the puck over and sheer inconsistency hold him back as a true top-of-the-draft upside selection.

Still, Carbonneau is a fantastic goal scorer, and this should translate. His goal scoring alone could carry him to a top-six role. And he could do a lot of damage on the power play. Overall, there is a lot to like, and this is a good selection for the Blues.

Forward Mikhail Fyodorov – Round 5, Pick 147

The Blues elected to add further forward depth with their second pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Mikhail Fyodorov is another scoring winger who is an interesting projection. In the Russian junior system, he appears to be one of the best up-and-coming scorers. It wouldn't be too surprising to see him breakout in 2025-26.

He has a hard wrist shot that can beat goalies from distance and on the rush. He is a dangerous threat on the power play, especially from the half wall. Fyodorov can score at five-on-five, as well. However, he needs to add some additional elements to his game.

Article Continues Below

As of now, he could become a good KHL scoring option. At the NHL level, there is work to be done. If he does make it, he could very well become a third-line scoring option who sees a bit of time on the power play. That's not terrible value in the fifth round.

Goaltender Love Härenstam – Round 6, Pick 179

On name alone, it's hard not to love this pick. Corny wordplay aside, Härenstam is an intriguing goaltending prospect. He has made a name for himself on the international stage for his native Sweden. He has spent the last few seasons as the primary choice in goal for the U18 team.

Härenstam lacks the size teams have sought in their goaltenders recently. However, he is quite athletic. He can make difficult saves appear rather easy, and he can move around his crease quite well. In saying this, he can struggle with some easier saves. And he doesn't have the best hands for this position.

He could become a backup or a platoon goalie at the NHL level. It's hard to see starting caliber upside here, though. He is very much a project for the Blues. They have Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer in the NHL, though. St. Louis has the time to be patient with their development here.

Grade and final thoughts

The Blues receive an above-average grade for their 2025 NHL Draft class. The Blues did not have a deep class by any means. As a result, they needed to make each of their selections count. To some extent, you could argue they did this.

Carbonneau is a potential top-six winger who could become a star if he cuts down on his turnovers. Fyodorov has the potential to make it as a scoring option in the NHL, but there is work to be done. Härenstam, meanwhile, has a ways to go if he wants to make the NHL. Even then, the projection is a depth role for the most part. All in all, this is not the worst class, but it's hard to grade it any higher than this.

Blues draft grade: C+