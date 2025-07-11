The St Louis Blues made some significant changes this offseason. Pius Suter will help with their center depth. Logan Mailloux is now their top defensive prospect, and Jim Montgomery is starting his first full season. But the change fans will notice the most was made official on Friday. Blues' longtime TV broadcaster Jim Kelly was let go by the team and penned a long goodbye.

“After 21 seasons as the television voice of the St Louis Blues, my time in this role has come to an end,” Kelly wrote. “I've had the privilege of calling some of the most unforgettable moments in NHL history, with none greater than the incredible 2019 Stanley Cup run.”

The Blues hired Kelly for the 2005 season, and he stayed for 20 years after that. His father, Dan Kelly, was the voice of the Blues for the first 21 years in franchise history.

“The Bluenote will always hold a special place in our family, and it has been a privilege to be part of this team's journey. My late father, Dan Kelly, helped pioneer the game of hockey in St. Louis, and having the opportunity to carry on that legacy in this city has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Kelly's long-time color analyst, Darren Pang, is also not returning to the Blues. Instead, radio broadcasters Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will make the move to television. Their call will be simulcast on the radio, 101 ESPN.

Kelly hints that hockey fans may be able to hear his voice in the near future. “Broadcasting and hockey are far more than a career to me. They are a passion. My journey is not over, and I'm looking ahead with excitement about what's next.”

The Blues will still have familiar voices in the booth. But it is the end of an era as John Kelly is no longer calling St Louis games.