The St. Louis Blues have already unveiled a new, updated uniform look for the 2025-26 NHL season, and now they've made a key addition to their lineup for the next two seasons.

Former Vancouver Canucks forward Pius Suter has agreed to join the Blues, signing a two-year, $8.25 million contract with a $4.125 million cap hit. Suter reached a new career-high with 25 goals in the 2024-25 season with the Canucks, which was his second with the club.

SUTER TO ST. LOUIS 🎶 Pius Suter heads to the @StLouisBlues on a two-year deal! #NHLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/YejJEMnymF — NHL (@NHL) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Suter and the Canucks were the best team in the Pacific Division in 2023-24 and advanced to Game 7 of the Western Conference Semi-Final, they were unable to replicate that success this season and ultimately missed the postseason.

Suter is the third acquisition by the Blues so far in the offseason, as they signed free-agent forward Nick Bjugstad while also acquiring Logan Mailloux in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens for Zack Bolduc.

Suter will likely be deployed as the third-line center with the Blues.

New Blues forward Pius Suter is coming off a career year

A native of Wallisellen, Switzerland, Suter played professionally in his native country before earning an invite to Training Camp for the Ottawa Senators in 2017 and later with the New York Islanders the following season.

Never drafted, he would ultimately sign a one-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020. But because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Suter returned to Switzerland before eventually making his NHL debut with Chicago in the 2020-21 NHL season. He would play in 55 games with the Blackhawks, scoring 14 goals with 13 assists, including his first career hat trick against the Detroit Red Wings at United Center.

Suter would then join the Red Wings during the 2021 offseason, signing a two-year contract. Over the next two seasons, he would play in 161 regular season games and score 29 goals with 31 assists. After the Red Wings failed to earn a postseason spot in both of his seasons with the club, he signed with the Canucks in 2023.

While he only scored 14 goals in his first season with the Canucks, he broke out offensively in 2024-25, scoring 25 goals with 21 assists.

Suter played in a total of 364 NHL games, scoring 82 goals with 80 assists. He's also played in 13 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, scoring twice while adding an assist.