The Green Bay Packers earned their second convincing victory of the season with Week 2’s 27-18 win over the Washington Commanders. While Green Bay’s defense looks much-improved by Micah Parsons’ presence, the offense looked sharp against Washington.

Tucker Kraft set a new career high in receiving yards in the first half of Thursday’s matchup alone. The third-year tight end would go on to lead all pass catchers with 124 yards and a touchdown. After the game, Kraft discussed the many weapons quarterback Jordan Love has at his disposal.

“With all the playmakers that we have on our offense, you might as well just call us the five-headed dragon,” Kraft noted, per The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

Tucker Kraft leads the way in Packers’ Week 2 win

“We’ve got depth at wide receiver. You saw guys make critical catches today. You had Malik Heath, that toe tap. Wicks, coming back to the ball in that two minute drill before the half. Just a bunch of dogs, man. And I’m happy they’re on my side,’ Kraft added.

Article Continues Below

Love spread the ball around, getting six different Packers’ pass catchers involved. Heath made an unbelievable grab in the first half and Romeo Doubs pulled down Love’s other touchdown pass. But Dontayvion Wicks was the Packers’ second-leading receiver with four catches for 44 yards.

Unfortunately Green Bay’s leading receiver from last season left the game early with an injury. It was later revealed that Jayden Reed broke his collarbone while fighting for a touchdown on a penalty-negated play. The third-year wideout could be sidelined for a significant chunk of the season with the injury.

With Reed out, Kraft dominated for the Packers. He finished with a team-high seven targets and six receptions. The 24-year-old tight end hauled in his second score of the season after snagging a touchdown in the opener.

While the Packers’ offense once again played well, the defense was key. Green Bay held Jayden Daniels to 24/42 passing for 200 yards and two touchdowns. The Commanders could only muster 51 rushing yards in the game. With the Packers planning to end Parsons’ snap count, Green Bay’s defense could be a problem this season.