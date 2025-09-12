The Detroit Lions have been the class of the NFC North for the last two years. They were dominated in Lambeau Field. The Washington Commanders have one of the most dynamic young quarterbacks in the league in Jayden Daniels. He averaged a measly 4.8 yards per pass attempt on Thursday night in, you guessed it, Lambeau Field. The Green Bay Packers are winning games and exuding a powerful aura two weeks into the season, and newcomer Micah Parsons is one of the key reasons why.

The fantastic pass-rusher once again left his imprint on the field for the Green and Gold, as the Packers rolled to a 27-18 victory over the Commanders. He joined forces with Edgerrin Cooper to record a crucial sack on third-and-3 in the beginning of the third quarter, which led to an unsuccessful 52-yard Matt Gay field goal attempt. Parsons also tallied an outstanding eight total pressures, keeping Daniels and Washington's offensive line on their heels throughout the night.

This was hardly a one-man show, though. Cooper once again led Green Bay in tackles (10 combined), the defense posted four total sacks, Jordan Love shined with 292 passing yards and two touchdowns, tight end Tucker Kraft found the end zone for the second time in five days and running back Josh Jacobs scored a rushing TD in his 11th consecutive game. It is early, but the Packers look excellent. Micah Parsons might have been the missing link to a championship-caliber squad.

Parsons and the Packers have set a mighty high standard

Although the two-time First-Team All-Pro and 2023 Second-Team All-Pro does not want Green Bay to get ahead of itself, he is quite confident in this group. Fans have compared him to all-time great defensive end Reggie White, who helped the franchise win Super Bowl 31 after parting ways with the NFC East's Philadelphia Eagles a few years earlier. Parsons knows how hard it is to match the legacy the Minister of Defense crafted, but he hopes to have a similarly transformative impact in Titletown, USA.

“I think we can do great things, but at the end of the day, as you all know, it just goes week by week,” the 26-year-old told the Amazon Prime postgame panel. “We got to consistently put that effort, that energy every week and then great things could happen. We can get back to that Bowl.”

Article Continues Below

"We can get back to that Bowl." Micah Parsons, 2 weeks in, sets his expectations with the Packers 🗣 (via @NFLonPrime)pic.twitter.com/RnhQMtXvLa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 12, 2025

Parsons perfectly outlined why the Packers are positioned for a potentially special season, emphasizing the purpose and ferocity by which they are moving so far.

“Teams are going to be like, ‘This is going to be a heavyweight fight,'” he said, per USA Today's Ryan Wood. “We’re coming out here, we’re running to the ball, we’re playing fast, trusting each other, communicating. That just makes you hard to beat.”

Despite everything Parsons highlighted, the most noteworthy aspect of this team might be its health. Christian Watson has yet to make his season debut and fellow wide receiver Jayden Reed will miss significant time after suffering a shoulder injury on Thursday, but the Packers are still breezing through the early portion of their schedule. When that happens, it is hard to blame fans for setting their sights on the Lombardi Trophy.

Like No. 1 said, however, there is a long way to go. Green Bay will try to stay hot when it plays its first road game of the campaign next Sunday, an afternoon matchup versus the Cleveland Browns.