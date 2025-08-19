After nearly two full seasons away from the NHL, Milan Lucic, who has long signaled his desire to return to the league, will get his chance. The St. Louis Blues have signed Lucic to a professional tryout agreement.

The former No. 50 overall draft pick of the Boston Bruins in the 2006 NHL Draft hasn't played since 2023. The Canadian forward broke into the NHL in 2007-08, playing 77 games with the Bruins. He would become a top-end forward with the team.

The power forward scored 59 or more points three times in his tenure in Beantown. He also won the Stanley Cup in 2011 and would play for the Cup again in 2013, when the Bruins lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games.

Lucic would be traded to the Los Angeles Kings for the 2015-16 campaign, and then sign with the Edmonton Oilers in the summer of 2016. He has also spent time with the Calgary Flames. The 37-year-old declined in production since 2017-18, and signed with the Bruins once again in the summer of 2023.

After four games with Boston, he would be injured and placed on long-term IR. Lucic was then arrested for a domestic violence incident in November of that year. This would lead him into the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, and now he looks to restart his career.

Article Continues Below

Can Milan Lucic crack the Blues roster?

St. Louis gave their new addition a professional tryout contract. This contract can be given to any unsigned veteran player. It gives them a limit of 25 games before a true contract is signed. This is often given to players looking to make a comeback in their career, allowing them to attend training camp and play in the preseason before a decision is made about their future.

Further, the salary made during this time does not count toward the salary cap. If they sign a full deal, the new money will go towards the cap. For STL, this is a low-risk opportunity to evaluate Lucic.

The Blues have a large group of players who can fill forward spots, including new signings Nick Bjugstad and Pius Suter. Unless Lucic is willing to potentially accept a stint in the AHL, his comeback to the league may be short-lived.