Brandon Aiyuk's net worth in 2024 is approximately $1 million to $5 million. Aiyuk has been excelling as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

However, he reportedly requested a trade from the 49ers. The rumor is that Aiyuk wants to go to the Washington Commanders, but there is a list of teams interested in the wide receiver. Let's look at Brandon Aiyuk's net worth in 2024.

What is Brandon Aiyuk's net worth in 2024?: $1 million to $5 million (estimate)

Brandon Aiyuk's net worth in 2024 sits at about $1 million to $5 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Aiyuk was born in Rocklin, Calif., and grew up in Nevada. He attended Robert McQueen High School where he played wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner. He was a first-team All-Northern Nevada and was an honorable mention for All-State.

Brandon Aiyuk's college career

Aiyuk's college career started at Sierra College. He caught 29 passes in his freshman season for 573 yards and five touchdowns. He was a member of the All-NorCal Conference.

Aiyuk began gaining steam as a Division I prospect when he was a Junior College All-American. He tallied 60 receptions for 960 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also excelled as a kick returner, recording 418 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 returns. Aiyuk finished with 2,499 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns.

Aiyuk committed to Arizona State for the final two years of his NCAA career. He had offers from Colorado State, Kansas, Tennessee and Alabama. The other schools planned to have him as a kick return specialist and defensive player. However, Arizona State wanted him to play wide receiver.

Aiyuk excelled in his first season with 474 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 381 return yards. He was third-team All-Pac-12 in the preseason and won Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week with 196 yards and three touchdowns.

Aiyuk finished the season with 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns. He was first-team All-Pac-12 as a wide receiver and returner.

Aiyuk's professional career

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Aiyuk with the 25th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $12.5 million contract with a $6.6 million signing bonus. Aiyuk's first career touchdown was a rushing score, becoming the first 49ers receiver since 1970 to have it on the ground.

Aiyuk has been improving every year since his debut. He started all 17 games in 2021, recording 826 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2022, he also appeared in all 17 games. Aiyuk recorded his first 1,000-yard season with 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns. He had two games with multiple receiving touchdowns but just one game over 100 yards.

Aiyuk's breakout season came in 2023 when the 49ers picked up the fifth-year option on his contract. He had eight catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Aiyuk returned from injury in Week 4 to tally another 148 yards. He added to his career-high totals with 156 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 and had seven games over 100 receiving yards.

Aiyuk finished with 75 receptions, 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. He performed well in the playoffs, scoring an integral touchdown in the NFC Championship and a 51-yard reception that set up another score.

Aiyuk's season had a sour finish with just three receptions and 49 yards in the 49ers' Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite all the success, it seems like Aiyuk's 49ers career is coming to a close. He formally requested a trade before the start of training camp.

Nevertheless, was Brandon Aiyuk's net worth in 2024 a surprise?