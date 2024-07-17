Denver Broncos great and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Terrell Davis expressed his vehement displeasure after he was taken away in handcuffs following a United Airlines flight over the weekend. He called the experience humiliating and unjust while demanding an investigation be made. Now, the airline is taking action.

Davis was traveling from Denver to Orange County, California with his wife and three children leading up to the incident. In an Instagram post, he says his son asked a male flight attendant for a cup of ice during beverage service, but the request went unacknowledged. The two-time Super Bowl champion running back claims to have tapped the man's shoulder to get his attention. According to Davis, the attendant shouted “don't hit me” before promptly leaving the area. He also made sure to mention that the two did not have another interaction for the remainder of the flight.

The Broncos all-time rushing leader (7,607 yards and 60 touchdowns in 78 regular season games) says that FBI and law enforcement agents detained him without providing a reason once the plane landed. Davis claims he was released and received “profuse apologies” after the agents determined that the flight attendant was “inaccurate in his accusations.”

The FBI issued a statement, and without naming the retired RB, said the person who was questioned was cooperative and “released to continue his travels.” The Super Bowl 32 MVP expressed his outrage over the entire situation and the damage it could have inflicted on his family's state of mind as well as his reputation.

Davis' lambasting of United Airlines for how he was treated has now been met with a response.

United Airlines addresses Broncos legend Terrell Davis' outrage

“This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide, and we have reached out to Mr. Davis’s team to apologize,” the airline said, via KTLA's Maddie Rhodes and Marc Sternfield (originally KDVR). “We have removed the flight attendant from duty while we closely review this matter.”

Following this shocking incident, Terrell Davis appears to be getting his wish. Hopefully, United Airlines can accurately and swiftly get to the bottom of this matter.

Davis' fiery post garnered him support from many people and stirred conversations about airline practices and conduct. He has yet to publicly comment about United Airlines' statement or their apology, neither of which were allegedly made as of Monday morning. Regardless of how the 51-year-old feels about United's latest efforts to make amends, it will presumably take more than words to satisfy him.

Davis himself asserted that “the traumatizing experience of my two sons, my daughter, and my wife watching me being placed in handcuffs- without due process or any explanation- cannot be undone.” He clearly wants United Airlines to be held accountable and intends to have his legal team contact them.

In the meanwhile, the public will continue to share their strong feelings about what is said to have transpired at the end of this flight.