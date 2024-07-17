Although he's only been with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a bit, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson already has his receivers falling in love. On his appearance of Green Light with Chris Long, Steelers wide receiver Scotty Miller was raving about his new quarterback's arm.

“Like you said, he’s known for that deep ball. You’ve seen him with Lockett, with D.K. over and over again. First day we came to work we were throwing deep balls, I was just like wow this is amazing. He floats it so high up in the air, and every time it falls right in the bread basket. For a guy like me, you couldn’t as for anymore.”

Miller was part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad led by Tom Brady, who won the Super Bowl LV in 2021. So not only does he know what a championship-caliber team looks like, but he also has firsthand experience with a great quarterback. He also knows a good and bad deep ball, so his opinion here matters quite. With Brady still having incredible arm strength in 2020, Miller had his best season, averaging over 15 yards per catch.

How Russell Wilson could bounce back with the Steelers

After a rough season with the Denver Broncos last year, it seemed like Wilson was starting to lose his abilities. Wilson went just 11-19-0 as a starter in two seasons with the Broncos and racked up 6,594 passing yards and 32 touchdowns against 19 interceptions on a 63.3 percent completion rate.

With that said, Steelers fans should be fired up that Miller is praising Wilson for the deep ball he’s known for. This should help a Pittsburgh offense that failed to go deep nearly all last season. Much of that can be blamed on mediocre quarterback play from Kenny Pickett, a weak offensive line, and Matt Canada running the show. Overall, the Steelers finished the 2023 NFL season ranked just 28th in the league with 17.8 points per game and just 25th with 187.8 passing yards per outing.

With Wilson now under center, Pittsburgh should see a more lethal passing game, especially with Miller as such a reliable deep threat. To go along with Miller, the Steelers have George Pickens, who led the league in average yards per reception at 18.1, so that should be another receiving threat to go with Miller and Wilson.

After making so many changes this offseason, Pittsburgh must have a successful offensive season this year. But with those upgrades at offensive coordinator, offensive line, and quarterback, they should see improvements. With Wilson under center and options like Miller and Pickens to throw to deep down the field, it seems the Steelers should have more explosive plays this year than they did under Canada.