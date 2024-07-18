Wide receiver Randall Cobb is joining ESPN's SEC Network as an analyst, per ESPN PR. Cobb, who played 13 seasons in the NFL, is reportedly “walking away” from his career as a player, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It does not appear that Cobb is officially retired but all signs are indicating that the receiver's time is done in the NFL.

Perhaps he will consider a return if a team displays interest. At the moment, though, Cobb is preparing for his next career step as an analyst for ESPN.

Randall Cobb's NFL career

Cobb enjoyed no shortage of big moments during his career, such as this touchdown reception from Aaron Rodgers to send the Green Bay Packers to the playoffs, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

If Cobb does officially retire, the last team he will have played for is the New York Jets. He spent the 2023 season in New York, however, Cobb will be remembered for his time with the Green Bay Packers.

Cobb spent 10 of his 13 seasons in Green Bay. He played for the Packers from 2011-2018 before re-joining the team for the 2021-22 campaigns following brief stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.

Cobb made one Pro Bowl in Green Bay, an honor he earned in 2014. Although he was selected to only one Pro Bowl Cobb was among the league's better receivers during the prime of his career. His 2014 season was special, though, as he finished the year with 1,287 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Overall, Randall Cobb recorded 7,624 receiving yards, 630 receptions, and 54 touchdowns receptions during his time in the NFL.

Cobb's Packers legacy

Cobb will be remembered as a wide receiver who had a respectable career in the NFL. In Green Bay, however, Packers fans will likely refer to him as one of the franchise's all-time great receivers.

He found ways to help the offense throughout his time in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb developed a quality connection that led to no shortage of impressive statistics and clutch moments. Rodgers became an elite QB in Green Bay and Cobb played a role in his emergence.

Cobb is now set to become an analyst for ESPN. He will surely excel in his new position. If he ever wants to get into coaching, though, one has to imagine that the Packers will have a job waiting for him. Fans would love to see Cobb return to Green Bay someday.