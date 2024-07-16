The Minnesota Vikings have one of the most talented receivers in the NFL on their roster. Justin Jefferson is looking to regain his Pro Bowl form during the 2024-25 season. However, Jefferson has received a huge off-the-field update about his status as a father.

Jefferson has been established as the father of a baby girl who was birthed by his ex-girlfriend Andrea Galea, DailyMail.com notes, according to an order issued by a family court judge in New Jersey. The order made by Aldo J Russo on June 26 states that an ‘interim child support obligation' has been agreed to between Jefferson and Galea. The specifics of that arrangement are not revealed in the judge's filing, which goes on to say that the parents ‘shall attend private mediation,” DailyMail notes.

In February of 2024, reports indicated that Justin Jefferson faced a paternity lawsuit where he was accused of pressing Galea to get an abortion. Jefferson and Galea filed counterclaims against each other the month prior.

A report obtained by DailyMail indicated that Jefferson and Galea first became “romantically involved” in 2019 when they were both at LSU. The baby in question was born in 2023. Things are clearer now that Jefferson has been established as the father.

Justin Jefferson prepares for bounceback 2024-25 season with Vikings

Justin Jefferson made an immediate impact on the Vikings when he joined the team in 2020. He amassed 1400 yards and seven touchdowns. As a result, he made his first Pro Bowl. Jefferson continued his production for another season before taking a huge leap in 2022-23. He totaled a massive career-high of 1,809 yards to go with eight TDs, earning his first All-Pro honor.

Jefferson played just 10 games in 2023-24 due to injuries, but he looks to bounce back strong for the upcoming season. The star receiver has the challenge of building new chemistry with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold and ex-Michigan star JJ McCarthy. Jefferson praised Darnold during the 2024 offseason for the experience and communication he brought to the Vikings. In addition, he believes Darnold will be a great leader for younger players like McCarthy.

“But to have Sam in there, more of a veteran, older mindset. To you know have JJ [McCarthy] come in and kind of learn from him as well, it's definitely something that you know we needed and I think will be great for JJ as well,” Jefferson said, via the Rich Eisen Show.

It will be interesting to see how the revamped Vikings squad performs ahead of an exciting year.