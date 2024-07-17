Davante Adams made a name for himself with the Green Bay Packers, spending the first eight years of his NFL career with the team. But now settled in with the Las Vegas Raiders, Adams isn't looking out of his rear view mirror.

The star receiver has been subject to trade rumors all offseason, with the New York Jets – and quarterback Aaron Rodgers – the main suitor. If star wide receiver was truly made available, perhaps the Packers would look into a reunion. But even if Green Bay were interested, Adams is more focused on his family at this stage of his NFL career, via Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe.

“For me, the quality of life at this point is another piece to it. Being in Green Bay, seeing my daughter can't go outside after Halloween damn near because of how cold it is. I've got a picture of my daughter, it's literally like Nov. 5, it ain't late like that. She's sitting there with her hand on the window staring outside looking at the play structure like the saddest little girl in the world. I'm like, ‘This sucks man.'”

“Now it could be Christmas night and they could be playing on the play structure out there in Las Vegas,” Adams continued.

“Having that ability now to play for a long time, I've given everything I can do this game,” Adams concluded. “Being able to give something to my kids like that is a piece of it.”

For all the success he has had on the field, Davante Adams wants to make sure his family is comfortable in their surroundings. A return to the Packers would mean cold winters, and much more time inside. While it's fair to wonder if an opportunity to win a Super Bowl would change things, Adams seems more than content playing in the warm climate of Las Vegas.

If Adams holds true to his weather watch, the New York Jets must be concerned. The winters may not be the same as Green Bay, but they surely aren't pleasant. The Jets' plans to re-pair Rodgers with Adams could be foiled by a wintery mix.

All in all, the trade rumors surrounding Davante Adams won't go away anytime soon. Until he is fully suited up with the Raiders, actively playing – and even maybe still then – Adams' name will be one of the biggest in the rumor mill.

But Adams is blocking out all the noise and taking in the sun. Playing for the Raiders is exactly where the star receiver wants to be.

Davante Adams ascends to one of NFL's best

Whether he is playing in the hot or cold weather, Adams has become one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL. Over his eight years with the Packers, he caught 669 passes for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns. He was named a Pro Bowler five times and an All-Pro twice.

Adams continued his torrid play once making the jump to the Raiders. In his first season with the squad, Adams caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and a league leading 14 touchdowns. He was named a Pro Bowler and All-Pro for the third straight season, bumping his total nominations to six and three respectively.

But Adams' accolade train came to an end in 2024. He didn't find himself on any postseason lists. But he still had a standout season, catching 103 passes for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. Adams put up his fourth consecutive 1,000+ yard season despite having guys like Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell at quarterback.

Adding Davante Adams back on the Packers would give Green Bay one of the scarier offenses in the league. Pairing him with Green Bay's new golden boy of Jordan Love would give the team another QB1/Wr1 to build around.

But Adams isn't interested, and not because of some sacred loyalty to his original QB1 in Rodgers. Simply, Adams doesn't want to put his family through any more cold winters. What that means for the Jets' pursuit is unknown. But for the Packers, it means Adams has likely played his last snap in green and gold.