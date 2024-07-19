Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is reportedly set to join forces with Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray on the Denver Nuggets after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade deal for guard Kris Dunn. However, he is anticipated to reach a buyout agreement with Utah and subsequently sign with the Denver Nuggets.

Russell Westbrook's previous altercation with the Denver Nuggets

A video of a heated exchange between now-teammates Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook resurfaced after the trade was finalized. What should have been a routine jump ball at the end of the Nuggets-Thunder game in 2018 instead highlighted Westbrook and Murray’s competitive spirit.

As the game was winding down with just 35 seconds left, Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray, then on opposing teams, stood shoulder-to-shoulder for a jump ball. Westbrook stepped in front of Murray and gave him a shove, sparking the confrontation that followed.

The altercation quickly escalated into a heated exchange of words and shoves between the two teams, who clearly had a mutual disdain for each other. Westbrook's frustration was evident, especially with the incoming 109-98 loss to the Nuggets.

Joining Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

Come present day, Westbrook's stint in Los Angeles has come to a close, and he is now expected to transition to a bench role in Denver. He will step in as Jamal Murray's backup, filling the spot vacated by Reggie Jackson's trade.

Westbrook and the Nuggets had previously been rumored to have mutual interest, and it now seems he’ll be joining the team. Although he’s no longer in his All-Star or MVP prime, Westbrook demonstrated his value as a scorer and facilitator off the bench with the Clippers last season. His defensive contributions also proved crucial for the Los Angeles second unit.

The 35-year old has been traded five times since 2019, the most for any former league MVP. This marks his second consecutive year being traded to the Utah Jazz; he was sent to Utah by the Lakers at the 2023 trade deadline, but was waived by the Jazz 11 days later and subsequently signed with the Clippers.

Westbrook's frequent moves raise questions about his adaptability. While he's made some adjustments—improving his on-ball defense with the Clippers and reducing his mid-range attempts—he still struggles with three-point shooting and movement off the ball. However, playing alongside Jokic could entice him to enhance these aspects of his game.

Given that minimum-salary players often don’t pan out, and Westbrook no longer wields significant influence, he shouldn’t pose a problem in a championship environment if his role is limited. The onus will be on him to adjust to the Nuggets' system rather than expecting the team to adapt to him.

What Russell Westbrook brings to Denver

Russell Westbrook brings veteran experience to the Nuggets, who have had a disappointing offseason.

Denver may face some losses due to Westbrook's aggressive playstyle, but his contributions could also lead to crucial wins. Additionally, with Murray often missing regular-season games, having a backup who can seamlessly step into a starting role could prove valuable.

Last season, Denver lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic. While Westbrook won't match KCP's defensive skills or 3-point shooting, he can still offer significant value as a veteran presence on a team aiming for the championship.

At best, Westbrook can take over Jackson's regular-season minutes and help offset some of the impact from Bruce Brown's exit. At worst, his minimum salary means he can be easily traded or waived if he doesn’t perform.

Last season, Westbrook posted career lows of 11.1 points, 5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, primarily coming off the bench with the Clippers. Although he started the season as the team’s point guard, he transitioned to a bench role after the arrival of James Harden. Additionally, Westbrook's average playing time of 22.5 minutes per game was the lowest of his 16-year NBA career.