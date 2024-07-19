Sometimes when you meet a famous athlete, you don't have anything for them to sign, but you can't let the moment go to waste. That's what a San Diego Padres fan did when he met starter Yu Darvish at a Home Depot.

Apparently, a fan asked Darvish to sign a paint mixer stick, and the Padres hurler obliged.

It's been a pretty rough 2024 campaign for Yu Darvish so far. While he's been relatively solid when he's been on the mound (4-3, 3.20 ERA, 53 K, 1.07 WHIP), he's spent time on the injured list twice already this season. And even though he's still on the injured list currently, the San Diego Padres recently moved Darvish to the restricted list, which caught the attention of fans everywhere.

Darvish was already on the injured list due to a nagging groin injury, but he has now been placed on the restricted list as he takes time to deal with an unspecified family issue. While it seemed like Darvish had been closing in on a return to action for San Diego, his status is now incredibly murky moving forward, as the Padres announced that he is without a timetable when it comes to his potential return.

Obviously, the hope is that whatever Darvish is dealing with off the field is not serious, and that he can return to the field as soon as possible. Given how the Padres are handling this situation, though, it doesn't seem like San Diego fans should expect to see him take the mound for the team anytime soon.

This is another tough blow for Darvish this season, as he was already on the injured list trying to work his way back on to the diamond. Now, he has to deal with personal matters before he can truly focus on getting himself healthy. No one has any idea how long he's going to be out for, but given how the Padres aren't even placing a timetable on his situation, chances are this will be a lengthy absence.