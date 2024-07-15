Rising second-year Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison has found himself in legal trouble. On Sunday, it was reported that Addison was arrested for an alleged drinking under the influence (DUI) violation. Less than two days later, Addison had an Instagram story up on his account that seemingly showed an image of a mimosa sitting on a table. As a result, the young receiver is being criticized for the move.

“Jordan Addison clearly doesn’t care or understand what he did was wrong, not great to see this posted by him after a DUI, maybe a suspension would be the wake up call needed,” one Vikings fan wrote on X.

One user said that Addison was “wild” for posting the story two days after his alleged DUI.

Another user provided more insight into Addison's situation and noted the tone-deafness of his move:

“So Jordan Addison was at a kids football camp the day of the DUI and then decided to brag about having a mimosa 2 days later? Also a week after his teammate got killed by a drunk driver.”

“As someone who’s followed Jordan Addison and loved him as a player since he was at USC, I’m beyond disappointed. As a fan of his current team who lost a rookie last week to drunk driving, I’m pissed off, another X user stated.

Addison's teammate Khyree Jackson was killed in a car crash in Maryland in early July. Authorities suspected a drunk driver was involved in the tragic incident.

Addison released a statement after reports of his DUI surfaced.

“Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment, I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry,” Addison said in a statement following his citation at that time (h/t Paul of the Walsh Star Tribune).

Addison approaching crucial time with Vikings

Addison is one of the most talented receivers in the NFL. Yet, he must remain focused and free of legal trouble to have a chance to continue playing.

The 22-year-old is coming off a solid rookie campaign with Minnesota. The team selected him with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2023 Draft. He finished the 2023-24 season as the Vikings' second-leading wide receiver in yardage.

He amassed 911 receiving yards on 70 receptions and 108 targets. In addition, he led his team in touchdowns with 10, a mark that ranked him 10th in the NFL. Addison, who was signed by the Vikings to a four-year deal worth $13.73 million in 2023, had two games last season where he scored a couple of touchdowns, including in the Vikings' Week 7 22-17 victory at home over the San Francisco 49ers, as noted by ClutchPoints' Rexwell Villas.

If Addison can stay clear of trouble, he will continue to be a coveted piece of Minnesota's offense. Addison shares the field with former All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson. The receiving core will have new chemistry to build with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold and former Michigan QB JJ McCarthy after the departure of Kirk Cousins.