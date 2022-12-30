By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The New Orleans Pelicans have been without Brandon Ingram since Nov. 25 when he suffered a toe injury against the Memphis Grizzlies. There has been no real timetable for his return to the court and the Pelicans have been cautious in not rushing him back too soon. On Thursday, Ingram revealed that he’s not really sure when he’ll be back as his recovery varies from day to day as per Christian Clark of NOLA.com.

Brandon Ingram was asked how close he is to returning: "It’s hard to tell. Some days I feel really, really good, and the recovery is bad. Some days, recovery is good. Whenever I feel 100%, I’ll give it a go. But it’s hard to say right now." — Christian Clark (@cclark_13) December 29, 2022

Brandon Ingram has missed the past 15 games for the Pelicans and prior to that he had been playing well. In one of the games before he got hurt, back on Nov. 21 in a blowout win over the Golden State Warriors, Ingram had one of his best games of the season to the tune of a season-high 34 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 63.2 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from three-point range and a perfect 7-7 from the free-throw line. On the season, Ingram is putting up 20.8 points per game, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and career-high 46.7 percent from the three-point line.

The Pelicans have been one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and when Ingram comes back, he will form a dynamic duo with Zion Williamson. Ingram was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft but was traded to the Pelicans in the move that brought Anthony Davis to the Lakers. The Lakers may have gotten a championship out of that trade, but it’s clear the Pelicans are in much better shape for the immediate future.