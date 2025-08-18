The Mets may have walked away with a much-needed 7-3 victory in the Little League Classic, but Francisco Lindor made sure to lighten the mood afterward with a playful jab at his own parents.

After failing to snag Jorge Polanco’s soft liner in the fourth inning, which fell just out of his reach and plated Seattle’s first run, Lindor deadpanned: “I’ll blame my mom and dad.” The Mets’ shortstop then went on to redeem himself at the plate, finishing the night 3-for-5 with an RBI double, but his tongue-in-cheek excuse became one of the night’s funniest moments.

Francisco Lindor says he blames his height for not being able to catch the line drive in the fourth inning: "I'll blame my mom and dad" 😂 pic.twitter.com/gRanTTGjVm — SNY (@SNYtv) August 18, 2025

While Lindor’s glove didn’t deliver in that instance, his bat certainly did. He’s now riding a six-game hitting streak, with multiple hits in five straight contests, a sharp rebound after enduring a five-game drought earlier this month. His .259/.327/.455 slash line with 24 homers, 20 steals, and 71 RBI underscores just how crucial he remains to New York’s postseason push.

Mets get a much needed win on Sunday

Of course, the real star of the night was Mark Vientos, who turned Lamade Stadium into his personal launchpad. The 25-year-old third baseman crushed a three-run homer in the fifth inning — a 103.5 mph shot that traveled 385 feet — to break the game open and ignite the Mets’ dugout. Vientos, who had earlier hesitated when Little Leaguers urged him to slide down the famous Williamsport hill, admitted he felt “nervous” but eventually gave in. Later, he showed no hesitation when it mattered, finishing 2-for-3 with four RBI in one of his best games of the season.

“It hasn’t been easy for him,” manager Carlos Mendoza said of Vientos’ up-and-down year, which has included injuries and inconsistent playing time. “But to have a game like that against a really good arm is pretty impressive. We need him. He’s too good of a player, and hopefully he can just take off from today.”

Francisco Alvarez also chipped in a strong night with three hits, including a double, before leaving in the eighth inning after jamming his right thumb on a head-first slide. He’ll undergo an MRI on Monday, casting a shadow on what was otherwise a spirited win for New York.

On the mound, Clay Holmes battled through five innings, limiting Seattle to one run on five hits. His outing could have been longer if not for Lindor’s missed liner that prolonged the fourth, but the bullpen picked him up. Brooks Raley, Reed Garrett, Ryan Helsley, and Tyler Rogers combined to close the final four innings, allowing just two runs on Randy Arozarena’s seventh-inning homer.

The Mets (66-58) not only secured their first series win of August but also gained ground in the Wild Card race, now just three games back of the Padres. They’ll take Monday off before heading to Washington for a three-game set with the Nationals, with David Peterson set to face Jake Irvin in Tuesday’s opener.

For one night, though, the focus wasn’t on the standings, but on the joy of the game. From Vientos’ homer to Lindor’s playful “blame game,” the Mets gave the Little Leaguers in attendance a show worth remembering.