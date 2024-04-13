Game two of the weekend interleague series is on Saturday as the Milwaukee Brewers face the Baltimore Orioles. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Orioles prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Brewers and Orioles will play game one of the series on Friday evening. It will be Freddy Peralta on the mound for the Brewers in this one. He is 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA on the year. The Orioles will send Tyler Wells to the mound in the first one. He is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Brewers-Orioles Odds
Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-154)
Moneyline: +126
Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+128)
Moneyline: -148
Over: 8.5 (-115)
Under: 8.5 (-105)
How to Watch Brewers vs. Orioles
Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT
TV: BSWI/MASN
Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 12th game with the Orioles.
The Brewers pitching staff sits 12th in the majors in team ERA, seventh in WHIP, and ninth in opponent batting average. It will be DL Hall this year, the former Oriole, on the mound for this one. He has made two stars this year, going into this game 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA. No one from the Baltimore Orioles has ever faced DL Hall in their career, but have seen him, with him being a former Oriole.
The Brewers sit 11th in the majors in runs scored, third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Christian Yelich has led the way. He comes in batting .316 on the year with a .409 on-base percentage. Further, he has a double and five home runs, leading to 11 RBIs already this year and seven runs scored. Also hitting well is Brice Turang. He comes into the game hitting .342 while getting on base at a .381 rate. Getting on base is dangerous for other teams, as Turang has stolen seven bases so far this year. Further, he has seven RBIs with the help of a home run and four doubles. He has also scored eight times his year.
Meanwhile, both William Contreras and Jackson Chourio are starting the season strong. Contreras is hitting .364 with a .431 on-base percentage. Further, he has four doubles and two home runs, leading to 11 rBIs and ten runs scored. Jackson Chourio comes in with a .282 batting average and a .326 on-base percentage. He had hit a double and two home runs while driving in nine runs this year.
Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 12th game with the Brewers.
The Orioles come into the game seventh in the majors in runs scored, 23rd in on-base percentage, 17th in batting average, and 11th in slugging percentage. Colton Cowser has been hot as of late. He had two home runs against the Red Sox and now is hitting .458 on the year with 11 RBIs and four runs scored. Ryan Mountcastle has been solid this year. He comes in hitting .298 on the year with a .364 on-base percentage. Further, he has five doubles and a home run with eight RBIs. He has also scored eight times. Gunnar Henderson has also been solid. He comes in hitting ..229 with a .296 on-base percentage. Henderson comes in with a double, two triples, and three home runs, leading to eight RBIS and nine runs scored.
Cedric Mullins has also been solid. He is hitting just ..211 with a .295 on-base percentage. He has a double and two home runs leading to nine RBIs. Jackson Holliday does not have a hit yet in his career but has now scored twice and driven in a run.
The Orioles are fifth in team ERA this year while sitting first in WHIP and second in opponent batting average. Dean Kremer is expected to be on the mound Saturday. He has not received a decision yet in two starts but has pitched 12.1 innings with a 2.19 ERA and a .73 WHIP. Current members of the Brewers have 24 career at-bats against Kremer, hitting .208 against him in a lifetime.
Final Brewers-Orioles Prediction & Pick
This one will come down to the pitching. The Oriple have the better offense, but if DL Hall can be solid, the Brewers do have the players to win if the game is close. The problem is, that there is a major difference in pitching. Dean Kremer is a top-quality starter, whereas DL Hall is anything but. Hall will get hit early and often by his former teammates in this one, as the Orioles get the win.
Final Brewers-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-148)