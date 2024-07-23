With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, it remains to be seen how active contending teams will be come July 30. As front offices around the league decide whether to buy or sell – or land somewhere in between – the organizations’ actions are ultimately out of the players’ control.

New York Mets’ star shortstop Francisco Lindor acknowledged that reality with an honest response when asked how the team will approach the “heavy” week leading up to the trade deadline.

“I mean, [it’s] heavy on the front office,” Lindor responded per SNY on X. “That’s their job. Let them deal with that. Let them make the decisions they gotta make.” As for the players’ role in all the wheeling and dealing afoot? “We’re here to play the game the right way and hopefully we’re in the position where we can help them make better decisions that are gonna be… um… not like last year,” Lindor told SNY.

The four-time All-Star seemed to be referring to the Mets’ 2023 trade deadline when the team shipped out a number of key veterans, including Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, David Robertson, Tommy Pham and Mark Canha, among others, essentially conceding the season. While the deadline deals helped to replenish the team’s farm system, they also took the Mets out of contention. It was thought the team would need to reset and wouldn’t be ready to compete again until 2025.

However, the Mets managed to get right back in the thick of things this year. True, New York is 12 games behind the first place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. But if the season ended today the Mets would be headed to the playoffs with the final National League Wild Card berth. It would be the second time in the last three years that the Mets entered the postseason as a Wild Card team.

Francisco Lindor gets honest about the trade deadline

Of course, the season doesn’t end today and the moves made by organizations at this year’s trade deadline will have a major impact on the rest of the season and the playoffs. But Lindor accepts that this is out of his hands.

“At the end of the day they’re gonna make the decisions that they’re gonna make. They’re looking for this year but they’re also looking for the future,” he told SNY.

Ultimately, for Lindor, it comes down to doing his job and trusting that the front office does theirs. “I trust [president of baseball operations] David [Stearns] and his staff and I’m here to play as hard as I can and to make sure the group continues to climb,” he said

There was a time earlier this season when it appeared as if the Mets would trade All-Star slugger – and fan favorite – Pete Alonso. However, given the team’s chances of making the postseason, it now seems unlikely New York will be sellers at the deadline. In fact, the Mets could even add talent.

Either way, Lindor will stay in his lane, concerning himself with his on-field activities. It’s worked out fairly well so far for the three-time Silver Slugger. Lindor has 26 doubles, 17 home runs, 52 RBI and 64 runs scored along with 3.7 WAR in 98 games so far this season.