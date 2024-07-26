The Baltimore Orioles traded three prospects for Tampa Bay Rays hurler Zach Eflin on Friday, via ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“Trade news: The Baltimore Orioles are acquiring right-handed starter Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays, sources tell ESPN,” Passan reported.” Tampa Bay will receive three minor leaguers in return for one of the top starters available. @Ken_Rosenthal

was on the news.”

Passan later specified the prospects, via his social media.

“Full trade, per ESPN sources: Baltimore Orioles receive: right-handed starter Zach Eflin,” he continued. “Tampa Bay Rays receive: outfielder Matthew Etzel, right-handed pitcher Jackson Baumeister and superutilityman Mac Horvath.”

Baltimore then DFA'd a relief pitcher to make room for Eflin, via MASN's Roch Kubatko.

“#orioles need to make 40-man space,” Kubatko reported. “Hearing that reliever Vinny Nittoli was designated for assignment.”

Eflin has turned in a 5-7 record with a 4.09 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 19 starts this year. The 30-year-old joins an Orioles pitching staff that ranks eighth in the league with a 3.73 ERA.