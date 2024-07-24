The New York Yankees have the second-worst record in baseball since June 15. Their struggles have exposed the same holes in their lineup as years past. Beyond Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, they do not have the bats to compete for the World Series. With the MLB trade deadline less than a week away, they are expected to get reinforcements for the stretch run. Could they acquire some of the biggest available names, like Jazz Chisholm Jr., Mason Miller, and Garrett Crochet? Let's look at some bold predictions for the Yankees at the trade deadline

#1: Yankees make package deal with Marlins for Jazz Chisholm Jr., Tanner Scott

The Yankees have struggled offensively up and down their lineup, especially in the infield. DJ LeMahieu is hitting a career-worst .183, Ben Rice and Anthony Rizzo have combined for just 14 home runs at first base, and Gleyber Torres has struggled to stay consistent at the plate. Adding Jazz Chisholm Jr. to their infield will boost the offense tremendously. He has played second base in recent weeks to increase his trade value and has a history at shortstop as well. Chisholm Jr. could also head to the outfield to give Judge or Soto a day off. He would be the perfect piece for the Yankees.

The package would include relief pitcher Tanner Scott. The bullpen has undergone a complete overhaul since the beginning of the season and is finally starting to get results. Bringing in the lefty Scott to supplement Michael Tonkin, Luke Weaver, Clay Holmes, and Tommy Kahnle would create one of the better groups in the American League.

Yankees receive: IF/OF Jazz Chisholm Jr., LHP Tanner Scott.

Marlins receive: SS Roderick Arias (NYY #4), LHP Brock Selvidge (NYY #10), RHP Yoendrys Gomez (NYY #17)

#2: Making a serious run at Garrett Crochet

Reports have surfaced that the Yankees do not want to part with their top two prospects, outfielders Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones. The Chicago White Sox would most likely demand both of those players in return for their ace, Garrett Crochet. The Yankees have a solid starting rotation, but adding Crochet would make them a dominating force in the American League.

Crochet will likely move to the Baltimore Orioles or Los Angeles Dodgers, who have better prospect capital than the Yankees do. To keep him away from their division rival or potential World Series foe, they will try and pry Crochet away. The White Sox are likely to take the best offer, which will not come from the Yankees even if Dominguez and Jones are involved. Fans can expect them to be in the conversation right up until the deadline regardless.

#3: The Yankees land Mason Miller

Relief pitcher Mason Miller has taken the league by storm in his rookie season. He pitched in the All-Star Game, embarrassed the Yankees in the Bronx back in May, and has been a point of interest ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Yankees need relief pitching and considering Miller has five years of team control, he would be a cheap option in terms of cash. The Oakland Athletics will not give him up for just any package, however.

The package is centered around Jones, who is the number two prospect in the Yankees system. This would be a tough pill to swallow for the Yankees and their fans, as Jones is expected to be a star in the majors. They will be unwilling to give up both Dominguez and Jones and unlike Crochet, the Athletics might not have a flurry of offers rolling in. The A's do not need to trade Miller now but the Yankees' offer will be too good to pass up and he will be moved.

Yankees receive: RHP Mason Miller.

Athletics receive: OF Spencer Jones (NYY #2, OVR #73), SS George Lombard Jr (NYY #6), LHP Henry Lalane (NYY #8)