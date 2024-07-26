The Baltimore Orioles host the San Diego Padres for an interleague matchup on Saturday evening! It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Orioles prediction and pick.

Padres-Orioles Projected Starters

Michael King vs. Dean Kremer

Michael King (8-6) with a 3.28 ERA, 135 strikeouts (8th in MLB), 1.19 WHIP in 118.0 innings.

Last Start: 7.0 innings, two hits, one earned run, one walk, and six K's in the 2-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

2024 Road Splits: (7-2) with a 2.60 ERA, 64 K's.

Dean Kremer (4-6) with a 4.43 ERA, 66 strikeouts, 1.22 WHIP in 69 innings.

Last Start: 5.1 innings, five hits, three earned runs, three walks, and two K's in the 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.

2024 Home Splits: (1-3) with a 6.16 ERA and 29 K's.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Orioles Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: +102

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Padres vs. Orioles

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres are coming off a historic game where Dylan Cease notched the second no-hitter in franchise history. Cease almost left the game after the 7th inning as he shook manager Mike Shildt's hand walking into the dugout. Moments later, he ran back out for the 8th on his way to history. The Padres are now on a 5-game win streak and take on the Orioles for Game 1 Friday night.

Michael King has the nod for Game 2. Cease leads the league in Ks with 168 but King isn't far behind with 135. A strong performance from King should put him around fewer than 30 away from the no-hit star. King is familiar with Baltimore from his time with the Yankees. He faced this young Orioles squad in the minors and then in the majors. Outside of Cease, there isn't anyone the Padres would rather have out there.

The Padres are led by Jurickson Profar. He is having an incredible season leading the team in hits, total bases, runs, home runs, RBIs, OBP, OPS, and WAR. It seems the team rides his momentum and goes and he goes and when Profar is hot, the Padres are winning.

Jackson Merrill continues to have a great rookie season. He is now batting .282 with 12 bombs and 49 RBIs. He plays even better away from home with a .326 average and 30 of his 49 RBIs are on the road.

Former Orioles star Manny Machado returns to Baltimore for the second time since leaving back in 2019. He has four hits in his last three games and needs to be a huge part of this series.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are somehow coming off a series loss to the Miami Marlins, and now have a tough series against a great road team in the Padres. However, the offense is hot right now. They have scored more than three runs in six of seven games and scored six or more runs in four of those games. They are led by Gunner Henderson who is putting up an MVP-caliber season. Outside of an astonishing 6.6 WAR, he has 28 homers, 63 RBIs, 227 total base, and even 14 steals. There is never enough to say about the young star and should be a major factor in this game.

Anthony Santander also has 28 homers and he is putting up the best season of his career. He is truly a site to see for the Orioles as he struggled to remain consistent early in his career. Now, he has found his sweet spot. Santander is 2nd on the team with 195 total bases but leads the team with 67 RBIs. Adley Rutschman is proving to be the top catcher in the American League. He has 17 homers and 61 RBIs while having a .771 OPS. If those two are hot, then the Orioles can take down King and the Padres.

The Orioles are losing former Padre Jorge Mateo for a “significant amount of time” with an elbow injury according to manager Brandon Hyde. That is a tough blow as his speed is crucial late in games. He isn't having the same success offensively this year as in the past but has shown signs of being a good player when healthy.

Furthermore, the Orioles traded Austin Hays to the Philadelphia Phillies early Friday morning. They also acquired Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays Friday evening.

Final Padres-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Padres have a King on the hill and he is a much more reliable starter than Kremer. We have seen Kremer pitch well, but this Padres team is on a hunt. I expect him to keep the Orioles quiet. Take the Padres to win.

Final Padres-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (+102)