It is game one of a weekend interleague series as the Baltimore Orioles host the Milwaukee Brewers. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Orioles prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Brewers enter the game sitting at 8-3 on the year. They were set to play a game with the Reds on Thursday, but rain forced it to be postponed to later in the season. This will give the Brewers an extra day of rest as they travel from Cincinnati to Baltimore. Meanwhile, the Orioles are 8-4 on the year and just swept the Red Sox. They have had timely hitting and made comeback wins in the series. They also called up Jackson Holliday during the series.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Brewers-Orioles Odds
Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (+176)
Moneyline: +100
Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-215)
Moneyline: -118
Over: 8 (-105)
Under: 8 (-115)
How to Watch Brewers vs. Orioles
Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT
TV: Apple TV+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Brewers sit ninth in the majors in runs scored, fourth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Christian Yelich has led the way. He comes in batting .316 on the year with a .409 on-base percentage. Further, he has a double and five home runs, leading to 11 RBIs already this year and seven runs scored. Also hitting well is Brice Turang. He comes into the game hitting .342 while getting on base at a .381 rate. Getting on base is dangerous for other teams, as Turang has stolen seven bases so far this year. Further, he has seven RBIs with the help of a home run and four doubles. He has also scored eight times his year.
Meanwhile, both William Contreras and Jackson Chourio are starting the season strong. Contreras is hitting .364 with a .431 on-base percentage. Further, he has four doubles and two home runs, leading to 11 rBIs and ten runs scored. Jackson Chourio comes in with a .282 batting average and a .326 on-base percentage. He had hit a double and two home runs while driving in nine runs this year.
The Brewers pitching staff sits 11th in the majors in team ERA while sitting eighth in wHIP and tenth in opponent batting average. It will be Freddy Peralta on the mound for the Brewers in this one. He is 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA on th eyar, Peralta is coming off of 5.2 innings of work, giving up three runs and taking the no decision. Current Orioles have 16 at bats against Peralta, hitting just .188.
Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Orioles come into the game 11th in the majors in runs scored, 25th in bas percentage, 17th in batting average, and 14th in slugging percentage. Ryan Mountcastle has been solid this year. He comes in hitting .302 on the year with a .360 on-base percentage. Further, he has five doubles and a home run with eight RBIs. He has also scored seven times. Gunnar Henderson has also been solid. He comes in hitting .233 with a .306 on-base percentage. Henderson comes in with a double, two triples, and two home runs, leading to six RBIS and eight runs scored.
Cedric Mullins has also been solid. He is hitting just .200 with a .256 on-base percentage. He has a double and two home runs leading to eight RBIs. Further, Jackson Holliday has now joined the lineup. In his first game, he went 0-4 but did get his first RBI in his career. Also with first, Colton Cowser hit the first two home runs of his career in the last game wit hthe Red Sox.
The Orioles are fifth in team ERA this year while sitting first in WHIP and second in opponent batting average. It will be Tyler Wells on the mound in this one. He is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA. He gave up three runs in 5.1 innings last time out, with a home run. Only three players on the Brewers have an at-bat against Wells. They are 0-6 combined.
Final Brewers-Orioles Prediction & Pick
The Brewers have been impressive in their series with the Reds. they have shown to have a solid offense overall, and also good pitching. Still, the Orioles are better. The Orioles did have the better pitching going before the rain out allowed the Brewers to reset their rotation. Still, the Orioles have been scoring late in games with ease. This has allowed them to make large comebacks and secrue the win. They should be able to do that again today at home. Take the Orioles in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Brewers-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-118)