The Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles agreed to a trade on Friday. Philadelphia will receive outfielder Austin Hays, while Baltimore adds relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Christian Pache, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports. A rare trade between contenders gives Philadelphia necessary outfield help while the O's land a quality reliever and a former top prospect.

Phillies receive former All-Star

The Phillies have been searching for outfield depth. Philadelphia is expected to make a more notable splash, but acquiring Hays is a quality move.

Hays has endured a mediocre 2024 campaign. In 2023, though, the outfielder was selected to the American League All-Star team. He was once regarded as a prospect with no shortage of potential as well.

His presence provides the Phillies with an extra right-handed bat in the outfield. Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas currently lead the team's outfield. All three players have not played up to their expectations during the '24 campaign. It will be interesting to see how Hays fits into the lineup.

Orioles add respected reliever, ex-top prospect

Dominguez has spent his entire career in Philadelphia. He has recorded up-and-down results.

Dominguez has posted an ERA of 3.00 or lower in two of his six big league seasons. He has also recorded ERAs of 4.01 or higher in two of those years, as he currently holds a career-high 4.75 ERA across 38 2024 appearances.

The Phillies ultimately decided to go in a different direction amid his frustrations on the mound. Given his track record, though, Dominguez could bounce back in Baltimore.

Pache was a top prospect with the Atlanta Braves. He was later acquired by the Oakland Athletics, but did not find a consistent role with the ball club. Philadelphia added Pache in 2023.

Pache displayed signs of potential but failed to produce overall impressive results at the plate. At just 25 years old, Pache is now set to join his fourth career team.